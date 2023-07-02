Cancer is the out-of-control growth of cells in your body. Cells are the tiny building blocks of your body. Cells specialize in what they do. For example, your intestines have muscle cells to make them contract, nerve cells to control the muscle cells, and other cells to absorb food. There are many more types of cells in the intestines and in other parts of your body.

Cancer Overview video

Normally, new cells in your body grow only to replace cells that have died or gotten too old. Each new cell looks and functions just like its parent cell. Cancerous (malignant) cells are different from normal cells in many ways because they:

Multiply very quickly

Keep on multiplying even though the organ they're in doesn't need more cells

Look abnormal and usually don't function properly

Don't stay where they belong—they invade nearby organs or spread to distant parts of your body (metastasize)

Some kinds of cancer cells group together to form a solid mass called a tumor. However, not all tumors are cancerous. Tumors that aren't cancerous are called benign.

When doctors talk about the “stage” of cancer (stage I, stage II, stage III, or stage IV), they're describing how big the cancer is and if and where it has spread. Some cancers grow and spread faster than others. These are called aggressive cancers.