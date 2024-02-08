Tests for Musculoskeletal Disorders

Lab Test Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR)

Laboratory tests are often helpful in making the diagnosis of a musculoskeletal disorder. For example, blood tests are done to measure the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) in the blood and the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), the rate at which red blood cells settle to the bottom of a test tube containing blood. The ESR and the CRP are usually increased when inflammation is present. However, because inflammation occurs in so many conditions, both the ESR and the CRP levels alone do not establish a diagnosis.

The level of creatine kinase (a normal muscle enzyme that leaks out and is released into the bloodstream when muscle is damaged) may also be tested. Levels of creatine kinase are increased when there is widespread ongoing destruction of muscle.

In rheumatoid arthritis, a blood test to identify rheumatoid factor or anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) antibody is helpful in making the diagnosis.

In systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE or lupus), blood tests to identify autoimmune antibodies (autoantibodies), such as antinuclear antibodies and antibodies to double-stranded deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), help in making the diagnosis.

A blood test can be done to identify people who have a certain gene (HLA-B27). People who have this gene are at increased risk of developing spondyloarthritis, a group of disorders that can cause inflammation of the back and other joints as well as other symptoms, such as eye pain and redness and rashes.

Some laboratory tests are also often useful to help monitor the progress of treatment. For example, the ESR can be particularly useful in helping to monitor the progress of treatment in rheumatoid arthritis or polymyalgia rheumatica. A decrease in the ESR suggests that treatment is working to reduce inflammation.