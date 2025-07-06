Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition Disease

The reason that CPP crystals form in some people is unknown. The crystals occur in people who have the following:

A previous joint injury (including surgery)

Gout

Accumulations of an abnormal protein in various organs and tissues (amyloidosis)

An abnormally high calcium level in the blood caused by a high level of parathyroid hormone ( An abnormally high calcium level in the blood caused by a high level of parathyroid hormone (hyperparathyroidism)

An abnormally high iron level in the tissues (hemochromatosis)

An abnormally low magnesium level in the blood (hypomagnesemia)

Certain rare disorders including hypophosphatasia, Gitelman syndrome, hypophosphatemic rickets, and familial hypocalciuric hypercalcemia

Older age

However, many people with CPPD disease have none of these conditions. The disorder rarely can be hereditary.

CPP crystals can frequently occur in joints affected by osteoarthritis for unclear reasons. However, CPP crystal deposits in a joint may not cause symptoms.