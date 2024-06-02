Лікування в періопераційному періоді

Anticoagulation should be discontinued in patients undergoing elective surgery with a low‐to‐moderate thromboembolic risk at least 48 hours before surgery and resumed within 12 to 24 hours after surgery. For patients at high risk of thromboembolism, such as those with coronary artery stents or mechanical heart valves, the risk of death due to thrombosis may outweigh the risk of surgical bleeding. The decision to discontinue anticoagulation therapy should be individualized and involve a multidisciplinary team. For patients with stents, factors to consider include the type of stent (bare or drug-eluting), time since placement, type of surgery, and whether an elective procedure can be postponed until periods of increased risk have passed (1).

In most cases, antiplatelet agents (eg, aspirin) are stopped 5 to 7 days before surgery. For direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), the timing of discontinuation and resumption should be based on the drug's half‐life and renal function; bridging therapy (giving a short-acting anticoagulant such as low molecular weight heparin until the anticoagulant effect of the DOAC becomes therapeutic) is generally not recommended due to the shorter half‐life of these agents and the lack of specific reversal agents (2).

Dabigatran should be stopped before elective procedures and may be resumed within 24 to 48 hours in patients with low bleeding risk, but should be resumed later (typically 3 to 5 days postoperatively) for high-risk procedures or patients (3). If necessary, dabigatran may be reversed with idarucizumab, a monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to dabigatran and rapidly neutralizes its anticoagulant effect (4). Other reversal agents, such as prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) or activated PCC (aPCC), may also be effective in reversing the anticoagulant effect of dabigatran, but their use is less well established.

Except for certain minor procedures, warfarin is stopped for 5 days before surgery; INR (international normalized ratio) at the time of surgery should be ≤ 1.5. Some patients are given bridging therapy with a short-acting anticoagulant such as low molecular weight heparin after stopping warfarin (5). Routine bridging therapy with heparin is not recommended for patients undergoing surgery who are at low‐to‐moderate risk of thromboembolism. Bridging therapy should be considered for patients at high risk of thromboembolism, such as those with a history of venous thromboembolism or mechanical heart valves, and should be based on the patient's individual risk and bleeding profile (6, 7).

Because it takes up to 5 days for warfarin to achieve therapeutic anticoagulation, it can be started the day of or after surgery unless the risk of postoperative bleeding is high. Patients should receive bridging anticoagulation until the INR has reached the therapeutic target.

In patients receiving anticoagulant therapy, the decision to use regional anesthesia should be made on a case‐by‐case basis, taking into account the risks of bleeding and thrombosis. Epidural catheters should not be removed until at least 12 hours after the last dose of a DOAC.