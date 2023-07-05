Педофільний розлад

Pedophilic disorder is characterized by recurrent, intense sexually arousing fantasies, urges, or behaviors involving sexual activity with prepubescent children (generally ≤ 13 years); based on clinical criteria, it is diagnosed only when the patient is ≥ 16 years and ≥ 5 years older than the child who is the target of the fantasies or behaviors.

Pedophilia is a form of paraphilia that causes harm to others and is thus considered a paraphilic disorder. Multiple studies suggest that there are both structural and functional differences in the brains of pedophiles compared to those of controls, in both cortical and subcortical areas (eg, limbic system, frontostriatal region) (1).

Sexual offenses against children constitute a significant proportion of reported criminal sexual acts. For older adolescents (ie, 17 to 18 years old), ongoing sexual interest or involvement with a 12- or 13-year-old may not meet the clinical criteria for a disorder, as DSM criteria stipulate the offender must be over 16 years of age and the age differential with the individual who has been engaged in sexual activity must be at least 5 years. However, legal criteria may be different from psychiatric criteria. For example, sexual activity between a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old may be a crime and not a pedophilic disorder, depending on the jurisdiction. Diagnostic age guidelines may not apply to all cultures. Many cultures accept sexual activity, marriage, and childbearing at younger ages and accept much greater age differences between sex partners.

Most pedophiles are male. The prevalence is unknown but estimated to be up to 3% of the adult male population and substantially lower in women (2). Attraction may be to children or adolescents of one or more than one gender. But pedophiles prefer opposite-sex to same-sex children 2:1 (3). In most cases, the adult is known to the child and may be a family member, stepparent, or a person with authority (eg, a teacher, clergy, a coach). Looking at children undressed and fondling their genitals seems more prevalent than intercourse for non-incest cases of pedophilia (4).

Pedophiles may be attracted only to children (exclusive form) or also adults (nonexclusive form); some are attracted only to children who are related to them (incest).

Predatory pedophiles, many of whom have antisocial personality disorder, may use force and threaten to physically harm the child or the child’s pets if the abuse is disclosed. When both antisocial personality disorder and pedophilia are simultaneously present, treatments have been shown to be of limited value compared to those with pedophilia alone as measured by increased dropout rates from treatment and increased recidivism rates for individuals with both conditions (4, 5).

The course of pedophilia is chronic, and perpetrators often have or develop substance use disorders or dependence and depression. Pervasive family dysfunction, a personal history of sexual abuse, and marital conflict are common. Other comorbid disorders include attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorders, and posttraumatic stress disorder.

Diagnosis of Pedophilic Disorder Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) criteria Extensive use of child pornography is a reliable marker of sexual attraction to children and may be the only indicator of the disorder. However, use of child pornography by itself does not meet criteria for pedophilic disorder, although it is typically illegal. If a patient denies sexual attraction to children but circumstances suggest otherwise, certain diagnostic tools (typically in the context of legal involvement) can help confirm such attraction. Tools include penile plethysmography (men), vaginal photoplethysmography (women), and viewing time of standardized erotic materials; however, possession of such material, even for diagnostic purposes, may be illegal in certain jurisdictions. Clinical criteria for diagnosis (based on Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision [DSM-5-TR]) of pedophilic disorder follow (1): Recurrent, intense sexually arousing fantasies, urges, or behaviors involving a prepubescent child or children (usually ≤ 13 years) have been present for ≥ 6 months.

The person has acted on the urges or is greatly distressed or impaired by the urges and fantasies. The experience of distress about these urges or behaviors is not a requirement for the diagnosis, as many with this condition deny any distress or impairment.

The person is ≥ 16 years and ≥ 5 years older than the child who is the target of the fantasies or behaviors (but excluding an older adolescent who is in an ongoing relationship with a 12- or 13-year-old). The clinician must specify whether The patient has an exclusive attraction to prepubescent children (exclusive type) or attraction to both children and adults (nonexclusive type).

The patient is sexually attracted to males, females, or both.

The behaviors/urges/fantasies are limited to incest. Identifying a patient as a potential pedophile sometimes poses an ethical crisis for clinicians. However, clinicians have a responsibility to protect the community of children. Clinicians should know the reporting requirements in their state. If clinicians have reasonable suspicion of child sexual or physical abuse, the law requires that it be reported to authorities. Reporting requirements vary by state (see Child Welfare Information Gateway). Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition,Text Revision (DSM-5-TR). American Psychiatric Association Publishing, Washington, DC.