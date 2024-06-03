Астроцитоми

Astrocytomas are central nervous system tumors that develop from astrocytes. Diagnosis is based on MRI. Treatment is a combination of surgical resection and chemotherapy. Radiation therapy is rarely used to treat low-grade tumors but is commonly used to treat high-grade tumors.

Astrocytes are star-shaped glial cells that form a large portion of the brain parenchyma and serve various functions depending on their location in the central nervous system. Astrocytomas range from low-grade indolent tumors (the most prevalent) to malignant high-grade tumors.

As a group, astrocytomas are the most common central nervous system tumor in children, representing approximately 40% of pediatric central nervous system tumors (1). Most cases occur between the ages of 5 years and 9 years. These tumors can occur anywhere in the brain or spinal cord but are most common in the cerebellum.

Despite similarities in appearance, astrocytomas in children and adults have different biological backgrounds with different molecular findings, leading to differences in clinical features such as where the tumors arise, how they are treated, and overall outcomes (2, 3).

Symptoms and Signs of Astrocytomas Most patients have symptoms consistent with increased intracranial pressure (eg, morning headaches, vomiting, lethargy). Location of the tumor determines other symptoms and signs, for example Cerebellum: Weakness, tremor, or ataxia

Cerebral hemispheres: Weakness, numbness, or seizures

Visual pathway: Visual loss, proptosis, or nystagmus

Spinal cord: Pain, weakness, changes in bowel/bladder function, or gait disturbance

Diagnosis of Astrocytomas Contrast-enhanced MRI

Biopsy Contrast-enhanced MRI is the imaging test of choice for diagnosing the tumor, determining extent of disease, and detecting recurrence. Contrast-enhanced CT can also be used, although it is less specific and less sensitive. With exceptions, biopsy is needed for determining tumor type and grade. These tumors are typically classified as low grade (eg, pilocytic astrocytoma) or high grade (eg, anaplastic astrocytoma, glioblastoma). Many pathologists designate grades 1 and 2 tumors as low grade and grades 3 and 4 tumors as high grade.

Treatment of Astrocytomas Surgical resection

Sometimes radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy Treatment of astrocytoma depends on location and grade of tumor. As a general rule, the lower the grade of the tumor, the less intensive the therapy and the better the outcome. Астроцитоми низького ступеня злоякісності Surgical resection is the primary treatment, and total resection is the goal (if safe). Even after local recurrence, a second surgical resection can be beneficial depending on the location of the tumor. Chemotherapy is generally used, when treatment is needed, for children whose tumors are unresectable, cannot be completely excised, or progress/recur after surgery. Radiation therapy is rarely used in children with low-grade astrocytoma because of the associated long-term cognitive impairment. Most children with low-grade astrocytomas have an excellent overall outcome and are long-term survivors. Астроцитоми високого ступеня злоякісності These tumors are treated with a combination of surgery (unless location precludes it), radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. The most commonly used chemotherapy agents are temozolomide and lomustine (cyclohexyl-chloroethyl-nitrosourea [CCNU]) (1, 2). Prognosis is poor; overall survival at 3 years is only 20 to 30%. Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування 1. Jakacki RI, Cohen KJ, Buxton A, et al. Phase 2 study of concurrent radiotherapy and temozolomide followed by temozolomide and lomustine in the treatment of children with high-grade glioma: a report of the Children's Oncology Group ACNS0423 study. Neuro Oncol. 2016;18(10):1442-1450. doi:10.1093/neuonc/now038 2. Cohen KJ, Pollack IF, Zhou T, et al. Temozolomide in the treatment of high-grade gliomas in children: A report from the Children's Oncology Group. Neuro Oncol. 2011;13(3):317–323. doi:10.1093/neuonc/noq191