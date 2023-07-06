Нерішучість щодо вакцини

In 1998, Wakefield and colleagues published a brief report in The Lancet that postulated a link between the measles virus in the MMR vaccine and autism and received significant media attention worldwide; many parents began to doubt the safety of the MMR vaccine. This report concerned 12 children with developmental disorders and gastrointestinal (GI) problems; 9 of them also had autism. According to the report, parents claimed that 8 of the 12 children had received the combined MMR vaccine within 1 month before the development of symptoms. Wakefield postulated that the measles virus in the MMR vaccine traveled to the intestine where it caused inflammation, enabling proteins from the GI tract to enter the bloodstream, travel to the brain, and cause autism. In another study, Wakefield claimed to find the measles virus in intestinal biopsy specimens of 75 of 90 children with autism and in only 5 of 70 control patients, leading to speculation that the live measles virus in the MMR vaccine was somehow implicated in autism.

Because Wakefield's methodology could show only a temporal association rather than a cause-and-effect relationship, numerous other researchers studied the possible connection between the MMR vaccine and autism. Gerber and Offit reviewed at least 13 large epidemiologic studies, all of which failed to support an association between MMR vaccine and autism (1). Many of these studies showed that national trends of MMR vaccination were not directly associated with national trends in the diagnosis of autism. For example, in the UK between 1988 and 1999, the rate of MMR vaccination did not change, but the rate of autism increased.

Other studies compared the risk of autism in individual children who did or did not receive the MMR vaccine. In the largest and most compelling of these studies, Madsen et al assessed 537,303 Danish children born between 1991 and 1998, 82% of whom had received MMR vaccine (2). After controlling for possible confounders, they found no difference in relative risk of autism or other autism-spectrum disorders in vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Overall incidence of autism or an autistic-spectrum disorder was 608 of 440,655 (0.138%) in the vaccinated group and 130 of 96,648 (0.135%) in the unvaccinated group. A follow-up study of all children born in Denmark between 1999 and 2010, for a total of 657,461 children concluded that the MMR vaccine does not cause autism (hazard ratio 0.93 [95% CI, 0.85 to 1.02]) overall, nor does it increase the risk in children who are at high risk of autism because of their family history (3). Other population-based studies from across the world have reached similar conclusions.

In response to Wakefield's increased detection of measles virus in intestinal biopsy specimens from autistic children, Hornig et al searched for the measles virus in biopsy samples taken from 38 children who had GI symptoms and were having a colonoscopy; 25 children had autism, and 13 did not (4). The measles virus was not detected more often in the children with autism than in those without.

In 2010, The Lancet fully retracted the 1998 publication based on the findings of the British General Medical Council (5). Three months after The Lancet's retraction, Wakefield was removed from the UK medical register, with a statement regarding his intentional falsification of his research; as a result, he was barred from practicing medicine in the UK.

Despite the overwhelming evidence to support the safety of the MMR vaccines, and the discrediting of Wakefield's research, many parents remain unconvinced. As a result, the United States experienced the largest number of measles cases in 2019 since 1992. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most infected people were not vaccinated (6).