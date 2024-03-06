skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Огляд розладів вуглеводного обміну

ЗаMatt Demczko, MD, Mitochondrial Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Переглянуто/перевірено бер. 2024

Carbohydrate metabolism disorders are errors of metabolism that affect the catabolism and anabolism of carbohydrates. The inability to effectively use metabolites of carbohydrates accounts for the majority of these disorders.

These disorders include

See also Approach to the Patient With a Suspected Inherited Disorder of Metabolism.

Додаткова інформація

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database: Complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information

