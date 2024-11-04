Еквіноварусна стопа (клишоногість) та інші вроджені аномалії стопи

Talipes equinovarus results from an abnormality of the talus. It occurs in approximately 2/1000 live births (1), is bilateral in up to 50% of affected children, and may occur alone or as part of a syndrome. Developmental dysplasia of the hip is more common among these children. Similar deformities that result from in utero positioning can be distinguished from talipes equinovarus because they can be easily corrected passively.

Talipes Equinovarus (Clubfoot) Сховати деталі This photo shows a patient with uncorrected clubfoot of the left lower extremity. MIKE DEVLIN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Larsen syndrome is a disorder in which children are born with clubfeet and dislocations of the hips, knees, and elbows.

Treatment of clubfoot requires orthopedic care, which consists initially of repeated cast applications, taping, or use of malleable splints to normalize the foot’s position. If casting is not successful and the abnormality is severe, surgery may be required. Optimally, surgery is done before age 12 months, while the tarsal bones are still cartilaginous. Talipes equinovarus may recur as children grow.