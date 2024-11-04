Вроджені аномалії шиї та спини

The head becomes tilted at or soon after birth.

The most common cause is

Neck injury during delivery

Torticollis that develops within the first few days or weeks of life may result from an injury that causes a hematoma, with subsequent fibrosis and contracture of the sternocleidomastoid (SCM) muscle. A nontender mass may be noted in the SCM muscle, usually in the midsegment. Torticollis is a frequent cause of plagiocephaly (flattening of one side of the head) and asymmetric facies (see Cervical Dystonia).

Other causes of congenital torticollis include spinal abnormalities, such as Klippel-Feil syndrome (fusion of the cervical vertebrae, short neck, and low hairline, often with urinary tract abnormalities) or atlanto-occipital fusion. Specific gene defects (eg, mutations in GDF6, GDF3, and MEOX1) may be involved. Central nervous system tumors, bulbar palsies, and ocular dysfunction are common neurologic causes but are rarely present at birth. Fractures, dislocations, or subluxations of the cervical spine (especially C1 and C2) or odontoid abnormalities are rare but serious causes; permanent neurologic damage may result from spinal cord injury.

Cervical imaging should be done to exclude bony causes, which may require stabilization.

When torticollis is due to birth trauma, frequent passive SCM muscle stretching (rotating the head and stretching the neck laterally to the opposite side) is indicated. Injections of botulinum toxin into the SCM muscle may help in refractory cases.