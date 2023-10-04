Синдроми хромосомної делеції

Deletion of the end of the short arm of chromosome 5 (5p minus, usually paternal) is characterized by a high-pitched, mewing cry, closely resembling the cry of a kitten, which is typically heard in the immediate neonatal period, lasts several weeks, and then disappears. However, not all affected neonates have this unusual cry.

Affected neonates are hypotonic and have low birth weight, microcephaly, a round face with wide-set eyes, downward slanting of the palpebral fissures (with or without epicanthal folds), strabismus, and a broad-based nose. The ears are low-set, abnormally shaped, and frequently have narrow external auditory canals and preauricular tags. Syndactyly, hypertelorism, and cardiac anomalies occur often. Mental and physical development is markedly retarded.

Many affected children survive into adulthood but have significant disability.