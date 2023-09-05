Аномалії краніоцервікального з’єднання

Symptoms and signs of craniocervical junction abnormalities can occur after a minor neck injury or spontaneously and may vary in progression. Presentation varies by degree of compression and by structures affected.

The most common manifestations are

Neck pain, often with headache

Symptoms and signs of spinal cord compression

Neck pain often spreads to the arms and may be accompanied by headache (commonly, occipital headache radiating to the skull vertex); it is attributed to compression of the C2 root and the greater occipital nerve and to local musculoskeletal dysfunction. Neck pain and headache usually worsen with head movement and can be precipitated by coughing or bending forward. If patients with Chiari malformation have hydrocephalus, being upright may aggravate the hydrocephalus and result in headaches.

Spinal cord compression involves the upper cervical cord. Deficits include

Spastic paresis in the arms, legs, or both, caused by compression of motor tracts

Commonly, impaired joint position and vibration senses (posterior column function)

Tingling down the back, often into the legs, with neck flexion (Lhermitte sign)

Uncommonly, impaired pain and temperature senses (spinothalamic tract function) in a stocking-glove pattern

Neck appearance, range of motion, or both can be affected by some abnormalities (eg, platybasia, basilar invagination, Klippel-Feil malformation). The neck may be short, webbed (with a skinfold running approximately from the sternocleidomastoid to the shoulder), or in an abnormal position (eg, torticollis in Klippel-Feil malformation). Range of motion may be limited.

Brain compression (eg, due to platybasia, basilar invagination, or craniocervical tumors) may cause brain stem, cranial nerve, and cerebellar deficits. Brain stem and cranial nerve deficits include

Central sleep apnea

Internuclear ophthalmoplegia (ipsilateral weakness of eye adduction plus contralateral horizontal nystagmus in the abducting eye with lateral gaze)

Downbeat nystagmus (fast component downward)

Hoarseness

Dysarthria

Dysphagia

Cerebellar deficits usually impair coordination.

Vertebrobasilar ischemia can be triggered by changing head position. Symptoms may include

Intermittent syncope

Drop attacks (sudden, unprovoked falls)

Vertigo

Confusion or altered consciousness

Weakness

Visual disturbance

Syringomyelia (cavity in the central part of the spinal cord) is common in patients with Chiari malformation. It may cause

Segmental flaccid weakness and atrophy, which first appear or are most severe in the distal upper extremities

Loss of pain and temperature senses in a capelike distribution over the neck and proximal upper extremities

However, light touch is preserved.