Загальні відомості про захворювання надп’ятково-гомілкового суглоба та стопи

Most foot problems result from anatomic disorders or abnormal function of articular or extra-articular structures (see figure Bones of the Foot). Less commonly, foot problems reflect a systemic disorder (see table Foot Manifestations of Systemic Disorders).

The Foot тривимірна модель

In people with diabetes and/or peripheral arterial disease, careful examination of the feet, with evaluation of vascular sufficiency and neurologic integrity, should be done at least twice a year. People with these diseases should examine their own feet at least once a day.

The feet are also common sites for musculoskeletal pain, pressure and friction injuries, and infections by fungus, bacteria, and viruses.

See also table Common Foot and Ankle Disorders by Anatomic Site and table Disorders Associated With Heel Pain According to Location.

Кістки стопи

How to Examine the Foot Відео

How to Examine the Ankle Відео