Біль у ділянці куприка

History of present illness should identify the onset (including whether traumatic or non-traumatic) and duration of pain and whether the symptoms have changed over time. The specific location of the symptoms should be determined as accurately as possible. Because many patients have poor body awareness of their coccygeal region and have difficulty identifying the specific site of their pain, it may help to ask the patient to point with a single finger to the specific site of the worst pain.

Ask the patient about exacerbating or alleviating factors, particularly sitting, movement, and defecation.

Other symptoms to note include warmth, swelling, and pus/discharge at the area.

Patients are asked whether they have noted blood in the toilet bowl or on toilet paper after wiping. Obtaining a sexual history to inquire about recent anoreceptive activities may also be relevant.

Neurologic symptoms in the perineum or lower extremities should be sought, including numbness, weakness, paresthesias, and difficulty controlling bladder or bowels.

Review of systems can help the clinician assess which organ systems are most likely to be involved. Particular attention should be paid to symptoms related to the skin, musculoskeletal system, colorectal, and gynecological systems.

Past medical history focuses on whether there is any history of prior pelvic musculoskeletal pain conditions, pilonidal cysts, anorectal disorders, sexually transmitted infections, or malignancies (especially any pelvic malignancies).