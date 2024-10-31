Захворювання куприка

Prevention

Oral analgesics

Sometimes local injections (corticosteroids and/or local anesthetic)

Rarely nerve ablation or surgical coccygectomy

Treatment of coccydynia typically involves a stepwise approach, starting with simple and noninvasive options (1).

Avoiding activities that worsen the pain is important. Patients may need to stop cycling, riding motorcycles, horseback riding, and doing certain exercises such as sit-ups. If mere sitting is painful, patients who work at a desk can use a standing workstation.

Cushions help when sitting is painful. Cushions with a triangular wedge cut-out or a U-shape allow the patient to sit bearing weight on their ischial bones, while the coccyx hovers above the empty area of the cushion . Doughnut cushions (a ring-shaped cushion with the hole in the center) are typically less helpful for coccydynia patients because the back ring of the cushion may press painfully on the coccyx or lower sacrum.

Oral analgesics such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), acetaminophen, or other nonopioid analgesics may help and may be adequate for patients with moderate, acute coccygeal pain. However, they may cause systemic adverse effects and may not be as effective as medications injected directly at the coccyx.

Topical medications such as diclofenac (an NSAID) may be beneficial. In a small case series, intranasal calcitonin helped reduce pain of patients with coccydynia who had experienced coccygeal fractures, but this approach requires further study (2).

Local injections at the coccyx are usually done under fluoroscopic guidance by a pain medicine specialist. Local injections typically target somatic nerves at the posterior coccyx. However, the site of injection should be individualized to the specific patient based on history, physical examination, and imaging studies to target a specific joint, bone spur, nerve, or other anatomic structure. In patients whose coccydynia includes a component of sympathetically-maintained pain, a nerve block can be done at the ganglion impar, located anterior to the upper coccyx.

Injections can be diagnostic or therapeutic. If diagnostic injection of a local anesthetic (eg, lidocaine) at the coccyx gives prompt (within minutes), substantial relief, then the injection confirms that the injected site is involved in generating or transmitting the patient's pain. Then that area can receive a therapeutic injection of a corticosteroid, local anesthetic, or both. The corticosteroids provide a therapeutic local anti-inflammatory effect, and the local anesthetic provides immediate pain relief that sometimes long outlasts the actual pharmacologic presence of the drug (3, 4). This sustained therapeutic response to local anesthetic has sometimes been referred to as 'resetting the thermostat' or 'rebooting the computer' and can provide durable improvement in the patient's baseline pain.

Injections can be repeated if a single injection fails to provide adequate relief or if the pain returns months or years later.

Nerve ablation involves intentionally destroying nerves at the coccyx that are thought to be involved in the pain. Ablation can be done via radiofrequency ablation or chemical ablation (eg, with phenol or alcohol). Ablation injections are preceded by diagnostic local anesthetic injections to confirm whether the planned target site is likely to give relief. If patients receive substantial relief from the diagnostic injection, they are likely a good candidate for ablation at that same site.

Coccygectomy is surgical amputation, or removal, of the coccyx. This procedure is reserved for the small percentage of patients who have substantial and persistent pain despite trying all nonsurgical approaches. Coccygectomy can be either complete (removing the entire coccyx) or incomplete (where part of the coccyx is left in place). The most common complications of coccygectomy include postoperative infection and persistent coccygeal pain (which may be a form of phantom pain similar to that seen with limb amputations). Post-coccygectomy pain can be treated by medications, cushions, local injections, and pelvic floor physical therapy; some cases may require repeat surgery to remove infected tissue or retained bone fragments.

Consultation with a specialist in evaluating and treating coccygeal pain may be helpful for clinicians who are not familiar with the details of diagnosis and treatment of coccydynia, especially if the clinician is not able to identify an anatomic cause for the pain or simple therapeutic measures have not provided adequate relief.