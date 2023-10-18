skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Циліндри сечі

Type

Description

Significance

Plain casts

Hyaline

Glycoprotein matrix consisting mainly of Tamm-Horsfall protein secreted by tubules

Nonspecific

Can be present in normal urine or in patients with low urine flow (eg, due to dehydration, after diuretic therapy), physiologic stress, an acute renal disorder plus other abnormalities, or a chronic renal disorder (as broad casts formed in dilated tubules)

Waxy

Glycoprotein matrix with degraded protein

Formed in atrophic tubules

Highly refractile with waxy appearance

Present in advanced chronic kidney disease

Casts with inclusions

RBC

Glycoprotein matrix with RBCs

Often appears red-orange

Virtually pathognomonic of glomerulonephritis

Occurs extremely rarely in patients with cortical necrosis or acute tubular injury or in runners with hematuria

Epithelial cell

Protein matrix variably filled with tubular cells

Occurs in acute tubular injury, glomerulonephritis, or nephrotic syndrome

WBC

Protein matrix variably filled with WBCs

Suggests pyelonephritis but can indicate other causes of tubulointerstitial inflammation

May occur in proliferative glomerulonephritis

Granular

Glycoprotein matrix with protein or cellular debris

Often appears "muddy brown"

Occasionally occurs after exercise or dehydration when renal function is normal

More often indicates acute tubular necrosis

Pigment

Tubular cell or granular casts with pigment stain

Usually occurs in acute kidney injury due to hemolysis or rhabdomyolysis or in acute tubular necrosis

Fatty

Fat droplets or oval fat bodies (cholesterol produces a Maltese cross pattern in polarized light)

May occur in various types of tubulointerstitial disorders

In large numbers, strongly suggests nephrotic syndrome

Mixed

Hyaline cast with various cells (eg, RBCs, WBCs, tubular cells)

Usually occurs in proliferative glomerulonephritis

Pseudocasts

Clumped urates, WBCs, bacteria, hair, glass fragments, cloth fiber, or artifacts

Important not to confuse with true casts, which are cylindrical and shaped like renal tubules

RBCs = red blood cells; WBCs = white blood cells.

Серед цих тем