Циліндри сечі
Type
Description
Significance
Plain casts
Hyaline
Glycoprotein matrix consisting mainly of Tamm-Horsfall protein secreted by tubules
Nonspecific
Can be present in normal urine or in patients with low urine flow (eg, due to dehydration, after diuretic therapy), physiologic stress, an acute renal disorder plus other abnormalities, or a chronic renal disorder (as broad casts formed in dilated tubules)
Waxy
Glycoprotein matrix with degraded protein
Formed in atrophic tubules
Highly refractile with waxy appearance
Present in advanced chronic kidney disease
Casts with inclusions
RBC
Glycoprotein matrix with RBCs
Often appears red-orange
Virtually pathognomonic of glomerulonephritis
Occurs extremely rarely in patients with cortical necrosis or acute tubular injury or in runners with hematuria
Epithelial cell
Protein matrix variably filled with tubular cells
Occurs in acute tubular injury, glomerulonephritis, or nephrotic syndrome
WBC
Protein matrix variably filled with WBCs
Suggests pyelonephritis but can indicate other causes of tubulointerstitial inflammation
May occur in proliferative glomerulonephritis
Granular
Glycoprotein matrix with protein or cellular debris
Often appears "muddy brown"
Occasionally occurs after exercise or dehydration when renal function is normal
More often indicates acute tubular necrosis
Pigment
Tubular cell or granular casts with pigment stain
Usually occurs in acute kidney injury due to hemolysis or rhabdomyolysis or in acute tubular necrosis
Fatty
Fat droplets or oval fat bodies (cholesterol produces a Maltese cross pattern in polarized light)
May occur in various types of tubulointerstitial disorders
In large numbers, strongly suggests nephrotic syndrome
Mixed
Hyaline cast with various cells (eg, RBCs, WBCs, tubular cells)
Usually occurs in proliferative glomerulonephritis
Pseudocasts
—
Clumped urates, WBCs, bacteria, hair, glass fragments, cloth fiber, or artifacts
Important not to confuse with true casts, which are cylindrical and shaped like renal tubules
RBCs = red blood cells; WBCs = white blood cells.