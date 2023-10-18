Типи медикаментозних реакцій та типові причинні лікарські засоби
Type of Reaction
Description and Comments
Typical Causative Agents
Acneiform eruptions
Resemble acne but lack comedones and usually begin suddenly
Corticosteroids, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitors, halogens (eg, iodides, bromides), hydantoins, androgenic steroids, lithium, isoniazid, phenytoin, phenobarbital, vitamins B2, B6, and B12
Acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis
Rapidly appearing and spreading pustular eruption
Mainly antibiotics but some other medications
Blistering eruptions
Appear with widespread vesicles and bullae
Pemphigus: Antibiotics, penicillamine, and other thiol compounds (including antihypertensives)
Bullous pemphigoid: Penicillamine and furosemide (most common), immune checkpoint inhibitors, typically PD-1 inhibitors
Linear immunoglobulin A (IgA) bullous dermatosis: Vancomycin (most common)
Cutaneous necrosis
Appears as demarcated, painful, erythematous or hemorrhagic lesions progressing to hemorrhagic bullae and full-thickness skin necrosis with eschar formation
Warfarin, heparin, barbiturates, epinephrine, norepinephrine, vasopressin, levamisole (contaminant in street preparations of cocaine), xylazine (often added to fentanyl in illicit drug mixtures)
Appears as lupus-like syndrome, although often without the rash
Procainamide, minocycline, hydralazine, anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) medications, penicillamine, isoniazid, quinidine, interferon, methyldopa, chlorpromazine
Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms or drug hypersensitivity syndrome
Manifests as fever, facial edema, and rash 2–6 weeks after first dose of a medication
Patients may have elevated eosinophils, atypical lymphocytes, hepatitis, pneumonitis, lymphadenopathy, and myocarditis
Thyroiditis can be a sequela
Antiseizure medications, allopurinol, sulfonamides, minocycline, vancomycin
Immune checkpoint inhibitors†
Flagellate dermatitis
Linear erythematous wheals
Bleomycin and other antineoplastic agents
Characterized by tender erythematous nodules, predominantly in the pretibial region, but occasionally involving the arms or other areas
Sulfonamides, oral contraceptives, penicillin, halogens (eg, bromides, iodides)
Exfoliative dermatitis/erythroderma
Characterized by erythema and scaling of the entire skin surface
May be fatal
Antibiotics, antiseizure medications, antihypertensives, many others
Fixed drug eruptions
Appear as frequently isolated, well-circumscribed, circinate or ovoid dusky red or purple lesions on the skin or mucous membranes (especially of the genitals) and reappear at the same sites each time the medication is taken
Antibiotics, NSAIDs, acetaminophen, barbiturates, antimalarials, antiseizure medications
Lichenoid or lichen planus–like eruptions
Appear as angular papules that coalesce into scaly plaques
Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, beta-blockers, methyldopa, quinidine, thiazides, penicillamine, quinacrine
Immune checkpoint inhibitors†
Morbilliform or maculopapular eruptions (exanthems)
Most common hypersensitivity drug reaction
Mildly pruritic, typically appearing 3 to 7 days after start of the medication
Almost any medication (especially barbiturates, analgesics, sulfonamides, ampicillin, and other antibiotics)
Mucocutaneous eruptions
Vary from a few small oral vesicles or urticaria–like skin lesions to painful oral ulcers with widespread bullous skin lesions (see Erythema Multiforme and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis)
Penicillin, barbiturates, antiseizure medications, sulfonamides, NSAIDs, antibiotics, allopurinol, nevirapine, vaccines
Palpable purpura
Nonblanching purpuric papules most commonly on the lower extremities
Antibiotics, NSAIDs, antihypertensives, antiseizure medications, allopurinol
Phototoxic reactions: Occur after direct damage of the tissue by exposure to the sunlight and medication and occur shortly after exposure and can look like a burn, including blistering; eruptions limited to sun-exposed skin
Photoallergic reactions: Cell-mediated, can occur later, often with skin changes similar to those of eczema, and can spread to nonexposed skin
Medications that can cause phototoxic or photoallergic reactions: NSAIDs, chlorpromazine, phenothiazines, and sulfonamides
Medication that tend to cause only phototoxic reactions: Antibiotics (eg, tetracyclines, fluoroquinolones)
Serum sickness–type drug reaction
A type III immune complex reaction
Acute urticaria and angioedema more common than morbilliform or scarlatiniform eruptions
Possibly polyarthritis, myalgias, polysynovitis, fever, and neuritis
Penicillin, insulin, foreign proteins
Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS)/toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN)
Characterized by focal areas of dusky red lesions, skin pain, and epidermal detachment of < 10% of BSA in SJS and > 30% of BSA in TEN*
Skin and mucosa are involved; lips can develop hemorrhagic crusts and ulcerations
Severe forms resemble staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome, a staphylococcal toxin–mediated disorder that occurs in infants, young children, and patients with immunosuppression
May be fatal
Antiseizure medications, NSAIDs, penicillin, sulfonamides, antiretroviral medications
Immune checkpoint inhibitors†
Common
Classically but not always IgE-mediated
Easily recognized by typical well-defined edematous wheals
May be accompanied by angioedema or other manifestations of anaphylaxis
Occasionally the first sign of impending serum sickness, with fever, joint pain, and other systemic symptoms developing within days
NSAIDs can worsen urticaria, and urticaria can be a sign of many other drug reactions.
* When epidermal detachment occurs on 10 to 30% of BSA, the term SJS/TEN overlap is used.
† Risks are highest with combinations of immune checkpoint inhibitors. When only single agents are used, risks are highest with inhibitors of CTLA-4, followed by inhibitors of PD1, then inhibitors of PD-L1.
BSA = body surface area; CTLA-4 = cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; PD-1 = programmed death receptor 1; PD-L1 = programmed cell death ligand 1; SJS = Stevens-Johnson syndrome; TEN = toxic epidermal necrolysis.