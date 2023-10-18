Види афазії
Type
Location of Causative Lesion*
Common Causes
Speech Pattern
Anomic
Lesion (usually small) anywhere in the left-hemisphere language areas
Anomia (inability to name objects) in oral language (leading to empty, circumlocutory, paraphasic speech†) and in written language, fluent speech, good auditory and reading comprehension, normal repetition
Broca (nonfluent, expressive, motor)
Large lesion in the left frontal or frontoparietal area, including the Broca area
Infarction
Hemorrhage
Trauma
Tumor
Anomia in oral and written language, nonfluent speech (with slow, effortful production, short phrase length, impaired prosody, and reduced use of prepositions and conjunctions), good comprehension, impaired repetition, impaired writing (nonfluent agraphia)
Conduction
Subcortical lesion in the left hemisphere, often under the superior temporal gyrus or under the inferior parietal lobe
Infarction
Hemorrhage
Tumor
Anomia (with prominent paraphasias†), otherwise fluent speech, good comprehension, impaired repetition (with frequent paraphasias), good reading comprehension
Writing unaffected
Global
Large lesion in the left frontotemporoparietal area, including the Broca and Wernicke areas
Infarction
Hemorrhage
Trauma
Tumor
Severe anomia in oral and written language, nonfluent speech (often with sparse output), poor comprehension, impaired repetition, alexia, agraphia
Transcortical motor
Lesion in the left frontal area, excluding the Broca and Wernicke areas
Infarction
Hemorrhage
Trauma
Tumor
Similar to Broca aphasia except with normal repetition
Articulation often unaffected
Transcortical sensory
Lesion in the left temporoparietal area, excluding the Broca and Wernicke areas
Infarction
Encephalitis
Hemorrhage
Trauma
Tumor
Similar to Wernicke aphasia, except with normal repetition
Wernicke (fluent, receptive, sensory)
Large lesion in the left temporoparietal area, including the Wernicke area
Infarction
Tumor
Anomia in oral and written language, fluent speech (with paraphasias†, a variety of grammatical forms, but often conveying little meaning), poor auditory and written comprehension, impaired repetition, errors in reading (alexia), fluent agraphia
* Causative lesion is in the language-dominant (usually left) hemisphere.
† Paraphasic speech (paraphasia) is use of wrong or mispronounced words or words in nonsensical combinations.