Лікування та прогноз ідіопатичної інтерстиціальної пневмонії*
Disorder
Treatment
Prognosis
Pirfenidone or nintedanib
Lung transplantation
Mortality rate: 50–70% in 5 years
Smoking cessation
70% survival at 10 years
Corticosteroids with or without other immunosuppressive therapies (eg, azathioprine, mycophenolate)
Mortality rate: widely variable, but generally better than idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; in purely cellular disease (rare), extremely low
Corticosteroids
5-year survival rate is > 90%
Respiratory bronchiolitis–associated interstitial lung disease
Smoking cessation
Mortality rate: Rare with smoking cessation
Supportive care; often corticosteroids
Mortality rate: > 50% in < 6 months
Corticosteroids
Not well defined
Appropriate treatment unknown; often corticosteroids
5-year survival rates approximately 25 to 60%
* Listed in order of decreasing frequency.