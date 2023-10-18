Матерям, які годують грудьми, деякі лікарські препарати протипоказані
Drug Class
Examples
General Concerns and Specific Effects in Infants
Anticoagulants
Dicumarol
Warfarin
May be given cautiously but, in very large doses, may cause hemorrhage (heparin is not excreted in milk)
Cytotoxic medications
Cyclophosphamide
Cyclosporine
Doxorubicin
Methotrexate
May interfere with cellular metabolism of a breastfeeding infant, causing possible immunosuppression and neutropenia
Unknown effect on growth and unknown association with carcinogenesis
Psychoactive medications
Anxiolytics, including benzodiazepines (alprazolam, diazepam, lorazepam, midazolam, prazepam, quazepam, temazepam) and perphenazine
Antidepressants (tricyclics, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, bupropion)
Antipsychotics (chlorpromazine, chlorprothixene, clozapine, haloperidol, mesoridazine, trifluoperazine)
For most psychoactive medications, unknown effect on infants, but because medications and metabolites appear in breast milk and in infant plasma and tissues, possible alteration of short-term and long-term central nervous system function
Fluoxetine: Linked to colic, irritability, feeding problems and sleep disorders, and slow weight gain
Chlorpromazine: Possible drowsiness, lethargy, decline in developmental scores
Haloperidol: Decline in developmental scores
Individual medications that are detectable in breast milk and pose theoretical risk
Amiodarone
Possible hypothyroidism
Chloramphenicol
Possible idiosyncratic bone marrow suppression
Clofazimine
Potential for transfer of high percentage of maternal dose
Possible increase in skin pigmentation
Corticosteroids
With large maternal doses given for weeks or months, can produce high concentrations in milk and may suppress growth and interfere with endogenous corticosteroid production in the infant
Lamotrigine
Potential for therapeutic serum concentrations in the infant
Metoclopramide
None described
Metronidazole
Tinidazole
In vitro mutagens
May stop breastfeeding for 12–24 hours to allow excretion of dose when a mother is given a single dose of 2 g
Safe after the infant is 6 months old
Sulfapyridine
Sulfisoxazole
Caution required if infants have jaundice or G6PD deficiency or are ill, stressed, or premature
Individual medications that are detectable in breast milk and have documented risk
Acebutolol
Hypotension, bradycardia, tachypnea
Aminosalicylic acid
Diarrhea
Aspirin (salicylates)
Metabolic acidosis
With large maternal doses and sustained use, may produce plasma concentrations that increase risk of hyperbilirubinemia (salicylates compete for albumin-binding sites) and hemolysis only in G6PD-deficient infants who are < 1 month
Atenolol
Cyanosis, bradycardia
Bromocriptine
Suppresses lactation
May be hazardous to the mother
Clemastine
Drowsiness, irritability, refusal to feed, high-pitched cry, neck stiffness
Ergotamine
Vomiting, diarrhea, seizures (with doses used in migraine medications)
Estradiol
Withdrawal vaginal bleeding
Iodides
Iodine
Goiter
Lithium
One third to one half therapeutic blood concentration in infants
Phenobarbital
Sedation, infantile spasms after weaning, methemoglobinemia
Phenytoin
Methemoglobinemia
Primidone
Sedation, feeding problems
Sulfasalazine (salicylazosulfapyridine)
Bloody diarrhea
Nitrofurantoin, sulfapyridine, sulfisoxazole
Hemolysis in infants with G6PD deficiency; safe in others
Drugs of abuse*
Amphetamine
Irritability, poor sleeping pattern
Alcohol
With < 1 g/kg daily, decreased milk ejection reflex
With large amounts, drowsiness, diaphoresis, deep sleep, weakness, decrease in linear growth, abnormal weight gain in the infant
Cocaine
Cocaine intoxication: Irritability, vomiting, diarrhea, tremulousness, seizures
Heroin
Tremors, restlessness, vomiting, poor feeding
Marijuana
Components detectable in breast milk but effects uncertain
Phencyclidine
Hallucinogen
* Effects of smoking are unclear; nicotine is detectable in breast milk, and smoking decreases breast milk production and infant weight gain but may decrease incidence of respiratory illness.
