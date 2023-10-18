Деякі причини кровотеч на пізніх термінах вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Passage of blood-tinged mucus plug, not active bleeding
Painful, regular uterine contractions with cervical dilation and effacement
Maternal vital signs and serial pelvic examinations
Fetal heart rate monitoring
Dark, clotted, or bright red blood, bleeding may be profuse; in some women, slight or absent bleeding before delivery (concealed abruption)
Painful, tender uterus, often tense with contractions
Sometimes, maternal hypotension
Signs of fetal distress (eg, bradycardia or prolonged deceleration, repetitive late decelerations, sinusoidal pattern)
Maternal vital signs and pelvic examination
Fetal heart rate monitoring
Complete blood count, coagulation tests
Often, ultrasonography, although it is not very sensitive
Sudden onset of painless vaginal bleeding with bright red blood and minimal or no uterine tenderness
Often, a low-lying placenta detected earlier in pregnancy on routine screening ultrasonography
NOTE: DIGITAL CERVICAL EXAMINATION SHOULD NOT BE PERFORMED.
Complete blood count
Ultrasonography
Painless vaginal bleeding with fetal instability but normal maternal signs
Often, symptoms of labor
Sometimes, suspected based on findings during routine screening ultrasonography
Transvaginal ultrasonography with color Doppler studies
Severe abdominal pain, tenderness, cessation of contractions, often loss of uterine tone
Mild to moderate vaginal bleeding
Fetal bradycardia or loss of heart sounds
Maternal tachycardia
Loss of fetal station
Usually, a history of prior cesarean delivery or other uterine surgery
Clinical suspicion, based on characteristic signs and symptoms
Emergency cesarean delivery
* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.