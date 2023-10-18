Діагностична візуалізація стенозу та оклюзії ниркової артерії
Test
Advantages
Disadvantages
Noninvasive
Fast
Generally available
Requires IV iodinated contrast, which may be nephrotoxic
Highly accurate
Noninvasive
Safe in patients with glomerular filtration rate (GFR) > 60 mL/minute and possibly GFR 30–60 mL/minute
Requires gadolinium contrast, which increases risk of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis
Noninvasive
Provides information about renal function
Operator-dependent, time-consuming, and not always available; limited accuracy in patients with obesity
Radionuclide renography
Noninvasive
Images renal blood flow
More accurate in unilateral than in bilateral stenosis; more accurate when captopril is used; at least 10% false-positive and false-negative rates, even when captopril is used
Usually not used as the initial test
Arteriography
Diagnostic gold standard
Provides anatomic detail for surgical and invasive radiologic procedures
Invasive
Risk of atheroembolism (due to arterial catheterization) and contrast-induced nephropathy
Uses less iodinated contrast than arteriography
Invasive
Requires iodinated contrast, but in smaller amounts than arteriography
Carbon dioxide angiography
No need for contrast agent
Relatively unavailable