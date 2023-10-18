skip to main content
Діагностична візуалізація стенозу та оклюзії ниркової артерії

Test

Advantages

Disadvantages

CT angiography

Noninvasive

Fast

Generally available

Requires IV iodinated contrast, which may be nephrotoxic

Magnetic resonance angiography

Highly accurate

Noninvasive

Safe in patients with glomerular filtration rate (GFR) > 60 mL/minute and possibly GFR 30–60 mL/minute

Requires gadolinium contrast, which increases risk of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis

Doppler ultrasonography

Noninvasive

Provides information about renal function

Operator-dependent, time-consuming, and not always available; limited accuracy in patients with obesity

Radionuclide renography

Noninvasive

Images renal blood flow

More accurate in unilateral than in bilateral stenosis; more accurate when captopril is used; at least 10% false-positive and false-negative rates, even when captopril is used

Usually not used as the initial test

Arteriography

Diagnostic gold standard

Provides anatomic detail for surgical and invasive radiologic procedures

Invasive

Risk of atheroembolism (due to arterial catheterization) and contrast-induced nephropathy

Digital subtraction angiography

Uses less iodinated contrast than arteriography

Invasive

Requires iodinated contrast, but in smaller amounts than arteriography

Carbon dioxide angiography

No need for contrast agent

Relatively unavailable

