Рекомендації щодо використання живих вакцин у дітей із ВІЛ-інфекцією
Live Vaccine
Comments
Bacille Calmette–Guérin (BCG)
Not recommended in United States; internationally, may be given to HIV-exposed neonates of unknown HIV infection status
Not available in United States but available in other parts of the world; inactivated polio vaccine given instead according to routine schedule*
Not recommended; inactivated vaccine given instead according to routine schedule*
Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)
Can be given to children whose CD4+ T-cell percentage is ≥ 15%
Administration at 12 months of age followed by second dose within 1–3 months enhances likelihood of response before HIV-induced immunologic decline occurs
MMR plus separate varicella-zoster virus (VZV) vaccine preferred over combined MMRV vaccine to minimize adverse effects
If risk of exposure to measles is increased (eg, during an outbreak), give at a younger age (eg, 6–9 months); however, this dose not considered part of routine schedule (ie, restart at 12 months)
Rotavirus, live-attenuated
Limited evidence to date suggests that benefits of vaccine very likely outweigh its risks
Varicella-zoster virus (VZV)
Can be given to children whose CD4+ T-cell percentage is ≥ 15%
Administration at 12 months of age followed by second dose within 1–3 months enhances likelihood of response before HIV-induced immunologic decline occurs
MMR plus separate VZV vaccine preferred over combined MMRV vaccine to minimize adverse effects
* Given according to the usual pediatric immunization schedule.
MMRV = measles-mumps-rubella-varicella.