Поширені види вагініту
Disorder
Typical Symptoms and Signs
Criteria for Diagnosis
Microscopic Findings
Differential Diagnosis
Yellow-green or gray, thin, fishy-smelling discharge; no dyspareunia
Uncommonly, pruritus and irritation
Three of the following (Amsel criteria):
Saline wet mount*: Clue cells, decreased lactobacilli, increased coccobacilli
Trichomonal vaginitis
Thick, white discharge; vaginal and sometimes vulvar pruritus with or without burning, irritation, or dyspareunia
Typical discharge, pH < 4.5, and microscopic findings
Culture if clinical suspicion is high and microscopic findings are negative or symptoms recur or persist after treatment
Potassium hydroxide wet mount†: Budding yeast, pseudohyphae, or mycelia
Contact irritant or allergic vulvitis
Vulvodynia
Profuse, malodorous, yellow-green discharge; dysuria; dyspareunia; erythema
NAAT
Identification of causative organism by microscopy
Culture if NAAT or microscopy is not available
Saline wet mount*: Motile, flagellated protozoa, increased PMNs
Bacterial vaginosis
Inflammatory vaginitis
Purulent discharge, vaginal dryness and thinning, dyspareunia, dysuria; usually in postmenopausal women
pH > 6, negative whiff test, and characteristic microscopy findings
Increased PMNs, parabasal cells, and cocci; decreased bacilli
Erosive lichen planus
* Saline wet mount slide is prepared with 0.9% sodium chloride.
† Potassium hydroxide wet mount slide is prepared with 10% potassium hydroxide solution.
NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test; PMN = polymorphonuclear leukocyte.