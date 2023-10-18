Комбіновані дефіцити гуморального та клітинного імунітету
Disorder
Inheritance
Gene Affected
Clinical Findings
Autosomal recessive
ATM
Ataxia, telangiectasias, recurrent sinopulmonary infections, endocrine abnormalities (eg, gonadal dysgenesis, testicular atrophy, diabetes mellitus), increased risk of cancer
Cartilage-hair hypoplasia
Autosomal recessive
RMRP
Short-limbed dwarfism, common and opportunistic infections
Combined immunodeficiency with inadequate but not absent T-cell function and normal or elevated immunoglobulins
Autosomal recessive or X-linked
NEMO
Common and opportunistic infections, lymphopenia, lymphadenopathy, hepatosplenomegaly, skin lesions resembling those of Langerhans cell histiocytosis in some patients
Autosomal dominant or recessive
STAT3 (dominant)
TYK2, DOCK8 (recessive)
Sinopulmonary infections; staphylococcal abscesses of skin, lungs, joints, and viscera; pulmonary pneumatoceles; pruritic dermatitis; coarse facial features; delayed shedding of baby teeth; osteopenia; recurrent fractures; tissue and blood eosinophilia
MHC antigen deficiencies
Autosomal recessive
Various including, RFX, RFXANK, RFX5, and RFXAP
Common and opportunistic infections
Autosomal recessive or X-linked
Various, including JAK3, PTPRC (CD45), RAG1, RAG2 (autosomal recessive)
IL-2RG (X-linked)
Oral candidiasis, Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, diarrhea before 6 months, failure to thrive, graft vs host disease, absent thymic shadow, lymphopenia, bone abnormalities (in ADA deficiency), exfoliative dermatitis as part of Omenn syndrome*
X-linked recessive
WASP
Typically, pyogenic and opportunistic infections, eczema, thrombocytopenia
Possibly gastrointestinal bleeding (eg, bloody diarrhea), recurrent respiratory infections, cancer (in 10% of patients > 10 years), varicella-zoster virus infection, herpesvirus infection
* Omenn syndrome is an autosomal recessive form of severe SCID causing erythroderma, desquamation, alopecia, chronic diarrhea, failure to thrive, lymphadenopathy, eosinophilia, hepatosplenomegaly, and elevated serum IgE levels.
ADA =adenosine deaminase; ATM = ataxia telangiectasia–mutated; DOCK = dedicator of cytokinesis; IL-2RG = IL-2 receptor gamma; JAK = Janus kinase; MHC = major histocompatibility complex; NEMO = nuclear factor–kappa-B essential modulator; PTPRC = protein tyrosine phosphatase, receptor type, C; RAG = recombination activating gene; RFX = regulatory factor X; RFXANK = RFX containing ankyrin repeats; RFXAP = RFX-associated protein; RMRP = ribonuclease mitochondrial RNA-processing; SCID = severe combined immunodeficiency; STAT = signal transducer and activator of transcription; TYK = tyrosine kinase; WASP = Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome protein.