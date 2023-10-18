skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Комбіновані дефіцити гуморального та клітинного імунітету

Disorder

Inheritance

Gene Affected

Clinical Findings

Ataxia-telangiectasia

Autosomal recessive

ATM

Ataxia, telangiectasias, recurrent sinopulmonary infections, endocrine abnormalities (eg, gonadal dysgenesis, testicular atrophy, diabetes mellitus), increased risk of cancer

Cartilage-hair hypoplasia

Autosomal recessive

RMRP

Short-limbed dwarfism, common and opportunistic infections

Combined immunodeficiency with inadequate but not absent T-cell function and normal or elevated immunoglobulins

Autosomal recessive or X-linked

NEMO

Common and opportunistic infections, lymphopenia, lymphadenopathy, hepatosplenomegaly, skin lesions resembling those of Langerhans cell histiocytosis in some patients

Hyper-IgE syndrome

Autosomal dominant or recessive

STAT3 (dominant)

TYK2, DOCK8 (recessive)

Sinopulmonary infections; staphylococcal abscesses of skin, lungs, joints, and viscera; pulmonary pneumatoceles; pruritic dermatitis; coarse facial features; delayed shedding of baby teeth; osteopenia; recurrent fractures; tissue and blood eosinophilia

MHC antigen deficiencies

Autosomal recessive

Various including, RFX, RFXANK, RFX5, and RFXAP

Common and opportunistic infections

Severe combined immunodeficiency

Autosomal recessive or X-linked

Various, including JAK3, PTPRC (CD45), RAG1, RAG2 (autosomal recessive)

IL-2RG (X-linked)

Oral candidiasis, Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, diarrhea before 6 months, failure to thrive, graft vs host disease, absent thymic shadow, lymphopenia, bone abnormalities (in ADA deficiency), exfoliative dermatitis as part of Omenn syndrome*

Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

X-linked recessive

WASP

Typically, pyogenic and opportunistic infections, eczema, thrombocytopenia

Possibly gastrointestinal bleeding (eg, bloody diarrhea), recurrent respiratory infections, cancer (in 10% of patients > 10 years), varicella-zoster virus infection, herpesvirus infection

* Omenn syndrome is an autosomal recessive form of severe SCID causing erythroderma, desquamation, alopecia, chronic diarrhea, failure to thrive, lymphadenopathy, eosinophilia, hepatosplenomegaly, and elevated serum IgE levels.

ADA =adenosine deaminase; ATM = ataxia telangiectasia–mutated; DOCK = dedicator of cytokinesis; IL-2RG = IL-2 receptor gamma; JAK = Janus kinase; MHC = major histocompatibility complex; NEMO = nuclear factor–kappa-B essential modulator; PTPRC = protein tyrosine phosphatase, receptor type, C; RAG = recombination activating gene; RFX = regulatory factor X; RFXANK = RFX containing ankyrin repeats; RFXAP = RFX-associated protein; RMRP = ribonuclease mitochondrial RNA-processing; SCID = severe combined immunodeficiency; STAT = signal transducer and activator of transcription; TYK = tyrosine kinase; WASP = Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome protein.

Серед цих тем