Клінічні прояви інфекції, викликаної парвовірусом В19
Clinical Manifestation
Description
Patient Population
Erythema infectiosum (fifth disease)
Mild flu-like symptoms (eg, low-grade fever, slight malaise)
Rash, usually both of the following:
Usually children, sometimes in adults
Papular-purpuric gloves-and-socks syndrome (PPGSS)
Papular, purpuric, or petechial lesions limited to the hands and feet
Often accompanied by fever and oral and/or genital lesions
Usually children, sometimes in adults
Transient aplastic crisis
Suppression of erythropoiesis, resulting in severe anemia
Usually children with hemoglobinopathies (eg, sickle cell disease) or other red blood cell disorders (eg, hereditary spherocytosis)
Sometimes in adults
Arthralgia or arthritis
Joint pain of small joints of the hands, wrists, knees, and feet—usually symmetric
Often with rash
Usually adults, most common among women
Pregnancy-related issues
Severe fetal anemia resulting in nonimmune hydrops fetalis
Pregnant patients
Prolonged infection
Often asymptomatic, sometimes can result in severe anemia
Patients with immunocompromise