Аутосомно-домінантна тубулоінтерстиціальна хвороба нирок: Генна класифікація

Causal gene

Previous terminology

Characteristics

Uromodulin (UMOD)

Uromodulin kidney disease (UKD)

Uromodulin-associated kidney disease (UAKD)

Familial juvenile hyperuricemic nephropathy (FJHN)

Medullary cystic kidney disease type 2 (MCKD2)

Rarely presents in childhood

Early gout with hyperuricemia

Mucin-1 (MUC1)

Mucin-1 kidney disease (MKD)

Medullary cystic kidney disease type 1 (MCKD1)

No childhood presentation

Renin (REN)

Familial juvenile hyperuricemic nephropathy type 2 (FJHN2)

Frequent childhood presentation

Mild hypotension

Risk for acute kidney injury

Risk for anemia, hyperuricemia, and hyperkalemia

Hepatocyte nuclear factor-1 beta (HNF1B)

Maturity-onset diabetes mellitus of the Young type 5 (MODY5)

Renal cyst and diabetes syndrome (RCAD)

Frequent childhood presentation

Prenatal ultrasound findings

Genital abnormalities

Pancreatic atrophy

Hypomagnesemia, hypokalemia

Liver enzyme test abnormalities

