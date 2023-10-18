Аутосомно-домінантна тубулоінтерстиціальна хвороба нирок: Генна класифікація
Causal gene
Previous terminology
Characteristics
Uromodulin (UMOD)
Uromodulin kidney disease (UKD)
Uromodulin-associated kidney disease (UAKD)
Familial juvenile hyperuricemic nephropathy (FJHN)
Medullary cystic kidney disease type 2 (MCKD2)
Rarely presents in childhood
Early gout with hyperuricemia
Mucin-1 (MUC1)
Mucin-1 kidney disease (MKD)
Medullary cystic kidney disease type 1 (MCKD1)
No childhood presentation
Renin (REN)
Familial juvenile hyperuricemic nephropathy type 2 (FJHN2)
Frequent childhood presentation
Mild hypotension
Risk for acute kidney injury
Risk for anemia, hyperuricemia, and hyperkalemia
Hepatocyte nuclear factor-1 beta (HNF1B)
Maturity-onset diabetes mellitus of the Young type 5 (MODY5)
Renal cyst and diabetes syndrome (RCAD)
Frequent childhood presentation
Prenatal ultrasound findings
Genital abnormalities
Pancreatic atrophy