Robert A. Barish, MD, MBA

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Academic Health Center Executive Leadership, Executive Leadership, Emergency Medicine, Aerospace Medicine, Chest Pain Evaluation, Emergency Cardiology

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: New York Medical College
  • Internship: St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center
  • Residency: St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center, Internal Medicine
  • Residency: Georgetown University Hospital, Emergency Medicine

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Board of Directors, Association of Academic Health Centers, 2016
  • Emeritus Member, American Clinical and Climatological Association (ACAA), 2010
  • Chair, COVID-19 Planning and Response Task Force, University of Illinois System, 2020
  • President’s Award, Bernie Mac Sarcoidosis Foundation, 2019
  • The William Cullen Bryant Founders Award, New York Medical College, 2019
  • Published numerous papers on topics including snakebites and envenomation, military issues such as war crimes, and emergency medicine evaluation and treatment
  • Mattu A, Tabas JA, Barish RA, editors. Electrocardiography in Emergency Medicine. Dallas: American College of Emergency Physicians, October 2007.
  • Bernhard WN, Barish R. War crimes during the Persian Gulf War. Military Medicine 157(12):667-669, 1992.

