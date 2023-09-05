Протигрибкові лікарські препарати

Itraconazole has become the standard treatment for lymphocutaneous sporotrichosis as well as for mild or moderately severe histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, and paracoccidioidomycosis. It is also effective for chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, coccidioidomycosis, and certain types of chromoblastomycosis. Despite poor CSF penetration, itraconazole can be used to treat some types of fungal meningitis, but it is not the drug of choice. Because of its high lipid solubility and protein binding, itraconazole blood levels tend to be low, but tissue levels are typically high. Drug levels are negligible in urine and CSF. Use of itraconazole has declined as use of voriconazole and posaconazole has increased.

Adverse effects of itraconazole with doses of up to 400 mg/day most commonly are GI, but a few men have reported erectile dysfunction, and higher doses may cause hypokalemia, hypertension, and peripheral edema. Other reported adverse effects include allergic rash, hepatitis, and hallucinations. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration boxed warning for heart failure has been issued.

Drug and food interactions can be significant. When the capsule form is used, acidic drinks (eg, cola, acidic fruit juices) or foods (especially high-fat foods) improve absorption of itraconazole from the GI tract. However, absorption may be reduced if itraconazole is taken with prescription or over-the-counter medications used to lower gastric acidity.

Several medications, including rifampin, rifabutin, didanosine, phenytoin, and carbamazepine, may decrease serum itraconazole levels.

Itraconazole also inhibits metabolic degradation of other medications, elevating blood levels with potentially serious consequences. Serious, even fatal cardiac arrhythmias may occur if itraconazole is used with cisapride (not available in the United States) or some antihistamines (eg, terfenadine, astemizole, perhaps loratadine). Rhabdomyolysis has been associated with itraconazole-induced elevations in blood levels of cyclosporine or statins. Itraconazole may increase the serum concentration of certain medications (eg, tacrolimus, warfarin, digoxin) and therapeutic drug monitoring is recommended when these medications are used with itraconazole.

A new formulation of itraconazole (SUBA-itraconazole, for SUper BioAvailable) has improved bioavailability without the need for an acidic environment in the stomach. SUBA-itraconazole is taken with food and can be used to treat histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, and aspergillosis. Its dosage is different from other forms of itraconazole.