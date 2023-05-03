Первинне злоякісне утворення печінки

This distinct variant of HCC has a characteristic morphology of malignant hepatocytes enmeshed in lamellar fibrous tissue. It usually occurs in young adults and has no association with preexisting cirrhosis, hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), or other known risk factors. Alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) levels are rarely elevated.

Prognosis is better than that for HCC, and many patients survive several years after tumor resection.