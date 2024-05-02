Набута дисфункція тромбоцитів

Aspirin, other NSAIDs, inhibitors of the platelet P2Y12 adenosine diphosphate (ADP) receptor (eg, clopidogrel, prasugrel, ticagrelor), and glycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor inhibitors (eg, abciximab, eptifibatide, tirofiban) may induce platelet dysfunction. Sometimes this effect is incidental (eg, when the medications are used to relieve pain and inflammation) and sometimes therapeutic (eg, when aspirin or the P2Y12 inhibitors are used for prevention of stroke or coronary thrombosis).

Aspirin and NSAIDs prevent cyclooxygenase-mediated production of thromboxane A2. The aspirin effect lasts 5 to 7 days and that of NSAIDs for under a day. Aspirin modestly increases bleeding in healthy people but may markedly increase bleeding in older patients and those with underlying platelet dysfunction or a severe coagulation disturbance (eg, patients receiving heparin, patients with severe hemophilia). Aspirin, clopidogrel, prasugrel, and ticagrelor all can markedly reduce platelet function and increase bleeding.

A number of other medications can also cause platelet dysfunction (1).