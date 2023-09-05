Астма під час вагітності

The effect of pregnancy on asthma varies; deterioration is slightly more common than improvement, but most pregnant women do not have severe attacks.

The effect of asthma on pregnancy also varies, but severe, poorly controlled asthma increases risk of (1)

Growth restriction

Prematurity

Preeclampsia

Maternal morbidity and mortality

Also, cesarean delivery is required more often in patients with asthma.

Загальне посилання 1. Abdullah K, Zhu J, Gershon A, Dell S, To T: Effect of asthma exacerbation during pregnancy in women with asthma: a population-based cohort study. Eur Respir J 55(2):1901335, 2020. doi:10.1183/13993003.01335-2019