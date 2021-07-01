Категорії наркотиків, які викликають занепокоєння у літніх людей

Oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are used by > 30% of people aged 65 to 89, and half of all NSAID prescriptions are for people > 60. Several NSAIDs are available without prescription.

Older adults may be prone to adverse effects of these drugs, and adverse effects may be more severe because of the following:

NSAIDs are highly lipid-soluble, and because adipose tissue usually increases with age, distribution of the drugs is more extensive.

Plasma protein is often decreased, resulting in higher levels of unbound drug and exaggerated pharmacologic effects for drugs that are highly protein-bound.

Renal function is reduced in many older adults, resulting in decreased renal clearance and higher drug levels.

Serious adverse effects include peptic ulceration and upper gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding; risk is increased when an NSAID is begun and when the dose is increased. Risk of upper GI bleeding increases when NSAIDs are given with corticosteroids, warfarin, direct oral anticoagulants, aspirin, or other antiplatelet drugs (eg, clopidogrel). NSAIDs may increase risk of cardiovascular events and can cause fluid retention and, sometimes, nephropathy.

NSAIDs can also increase blood pressure; this effect may be unrecognized and lead to intensification of antihypertensive treatment (a prescribing cascade). Thus, clinicians should keep this effect in mind when blood pressure increases in older adults and ask them about their use of NSAIDs, particularly over-the-counter NSAIDs.

Selective COX-2 (cyclooxygenase-2) inhibitors (coxibs) cause less GI irritation and platelet inhibition than other NSAIDs. Nonetheless, coxibs still have a risk of GI bleeding, especially for patients taking warfarin or aspirin (even at a low dose) and for those who have had GI events. Coxibs, as a class, appear to increase risk of cardiovascular events, but risk may vary by drug; they should be used cautiously. Coxibs have renal effects comparable to those of other NSAIDs.

Lower-risk alternatives (eg, acetaminophen, topical diclofenac gel) should be used when possible. If NSAIDs are used in older adults, the lowest effective dose should be used, and continued need should be reviewed frequently. If NSAIDs are used long-term, serum creatinine and blood pressure should be monitored closely, especially in patients with other risk factors (eg, heart failure, renal impairment, cirrhosis with ascites, volume depletion, diuretic use), and a gastroprotective drug (eg, proton-pump inhibitor or misoprostol) should be considered for concomitant use.