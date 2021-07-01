Категорії наркотиків, які викликають занепокоєння у літніх людей

Some drug categories (eg, analgesics, anticoagulants, antihypertensives, antiparkinsonian drugs, diuretics, hypoglycemic drugs, psychoactive drugs) pose special risks for older adults. Some drugs, although reasonable for use in younger adults, are so risky they should be considered inappropriate for older adults. The American Geriatric Society Beers Criteria® are most commonly used to identify such inappropriate drugs (see table Potentially Inappropriate Drugs in Older Adults) (1). The Beers Criteria categorize potentially inappropriate drugs into 3 groups:
Potentially inappropriate for all older adults: To be avoided if possible
Potentially inappropriate due to drug-disease and drug-syndrome interactions: To be avoided in older adults with certain diseases or syndromes
To be used with caution: Benefit may offset risk in some patients
Потенційно невідповідні ліки для літніх людей (на основі критеріїв Бірса Американського геріатричного товариства 2019 року® Оновлення)
Drug
Rationale and Recommendations
Anticholinergics (tricyclic antidepressants are excluded)
First-generation antihistamines (brompheniramine, carbinoxamine, chlorpheniramine, clemastine, cyproheptadine, dexbrompheniramine, dexchlorpheniramine, dimenhydrinate, diphenhydramine [oral], doxylamine, hydroxyzine, meclizine, promethazine, triprolidine)
Highly anticholinergic; risk of confusion, dry mouth, constipation, and other anticholinergic effects and toxicity
Clearance reduced with advanced age; tolerance develops when used as hypnotics
Avoid, except use of diphenhydramine in special situations (eg, severe allergic reaction) may be appropriate
Antiparkinson drugs (benztropine [oral], trihexyphenidyl)
Not recommended for prevention of extrapyramidal symptoms with antipsychotics; more effective agents available for treatment of Parkinson disease
Antispasmodics (atropine [excludes ophthalmic], belladonna alkaloids, clidinium-chlordiazepoxide, dicyclomine homatropine [excludes ophthalmic], hyoscyamine, methscopolamine, propantheline, scopolamine)
Highly anticholinergic, uncertain effectiveness; avoid
Anti-infectives
Nitrofurantoin
Potential for pulmonary toxicity, hepatotoxicity, and peripheral neuropathy, especially with long-term use; safer alternatives available
Avoid in patients with creatinine clearance < 30 mL/min (< 0.5 mL/sec) or for long-term suppression of bacteria
Antithrombotics
Dipyridamole, oral short-acting* (does not apply to extended-release combination with aspirin)
Possible orthostatic hypotension; more effective alternatives available; avoid, except
IV form acceptable for cardiac stress testing
Cardiovascular drugs
Alpha-1 blockers for treatment of hypertension (doxazosin, prazosin, terazosin)
High risk of orthostatic hypotension; alternative drugs have better risk/benefit ratio; avoid use as an antihypertensive
Central alpha agonists, clonidine for first-line treatment of hypertension, other central nervous system alpha-agonists (guanabenz*, guanfacine*, methyldopa*, reserpine [> 0.1 mg/day]*)
High risk of adverse CNS effects; may cause bradycardia and orthostatic hypotension
Not recommended as routine treatment for hypertension
Amiodarone
Effective for maintaining sinus rhythm but has greater toxicities than other antiarrhythmics used in atrial fibrillation; may be reasonable first-line therapy in patients with concomitant heart failure or substantial left ventricular hypertrophy if rhythm control is preferred over rate control
Avoid as first-line therapy for atrial fibrillation unless patient has heart failure or substantial left ventricular hypertrophy
Disopyramide*
Potent negative inotrope (may induce heart failure); strongly anticholinergic; avoid, other antiarrhythmic drugs preferred
Dronedarone
Worse outcomes in patients taking dronedarone who have permanent atrial fibrillation or severe or recently decompensated heart failure
Avoid in patients with permanent atrial fibrillation or severe or recently decompensated heart failure
Digoxin for first-line treatment of atrial fibrillation or heart failure
Use in atrial fibrillation: Should not be used as a first-line agent, because more effective alternatives exist; avoid as first-line therapy
Use in heart failure: Questionable effects on risk of hospitalization and may be associated with increased mortality in older adults with heart failure; in heart failure, higher dosages not associated with additional benefit and may increase risk of toxicity; avoid as first-line therapy
Decreased renal clearance of digoxin may lead to increased risk of toxic effects; further dose reduction may be necessary in patients with Stage 4 or 5 chronic kidney disease; if used for atrial fibrillation or heart failure, avoid doses > 0.125 mg/day
Nifedipine, immediate release*
Risk of hypotension and myocardial ischemia; avoid
Central nervous system
Antidepressants alone or in combination (amitriptyline, amoxapine, clomipramine, desipramine, doxepin [> 6 mg/day], imipramine, nortriptyline, paroxetine, protriptyline, trimipramine)
Highly anticholinergic and sedating and cause orthostatic hypotension; avoid
Safety profile of low-dose doxepin (≤ 6 mg/day) comparable with that of placebo
Antipsychotics, 1st (conventional) and 2nd (atypical) generations
Increased risk of stroke and greater rate of cognitive decline and mortality in patients with dementia
Avoid antipsychotics for behavioral problems of dementia or delirium unless nonpharmacologic options (eg, behavioral interventions) have failed or are not possible and older adult is threatening substantial harm to self or others
Avoid, except for schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or short-term use as antiemetic during chemotherapy
Barbiturates (amobarbital*, butabarbital*, butalbital, mephobarbital*, pentobarbital*, phenobarbital, secobarbital*)
High rate of physical dependence, tolerance to sleep benefits, greater risk of overdose at low dosages; avoid
Benzodiazepines, short- and intermediate-acting (alprazolam, estazolam, lorazepam, oxazepam, temazepam, triazolam)
Benzodiazepines, long-acting (chlordiazepoxide [alone or in combination with amitriptyline or clidinium], clonazepam, clorazepate, diazepam, flurazepam, quazepam)
Older adults have increased sensitivity to benzodiazepines and decreased metabolism of long-acting drugs; in general, all benzodiazepines increase risk of cognitive impairment, delirium, falls, fractures, and motor vehicle crashes in older adults; avoid
May be appropriate for seizure disorders, rapid eye movement sleep disorders, benzodiazepine withdrawal, ethanol withdrawal, severe generalized anxiety disorder, periprocedural anesthesia
Meprobamate
High rate of physical dependence; sedating; avoid
Nonbenzodiazepine, benzodiazepine receptor agonist hypnotics (eszopiclone, zolpidem, zaleplon)
Benzodiazepine-receptor agonists have adverse events similar to those of benzodiazepines in older adults (eg, delirium, falls, fractures); increased emergency department visits and hospitalizations; motor vehicle crashes; minimal improvement in sleep latency and duration; avoid
Ergot mesylates* (dehydrogenated ergot alkaloids)
Isoxsuprine*
Lack of efficacy; avoid
Endocrine therapy
Androgens (methyltestosterone*, testosterone)
Potential for cardiac problems; contraindicated in men with prostate cancer
Avoid except for confirmed hypogonadism with clinical symptoms
Desiccated thyroid
Possible cardiac effects; safer alternatives available; avoid
Estrogens with or without progestins
Evidence of carcinogenic potential (breast and endometrium); lack of cardioprotective effect and cognitive protection in older women
Evidence indicates that vaginal estrogens for the treatment of vaginal dryness are safe and effective; women with a history of breast cancer who do not respond to nonhormonal therapies are advised to discuss the risk and benefits of low-dose vaginal estrogen (dosages of estradiol < 25 mcg twice weekly) with their healthcare practitioner
Avoid topical patch and oral
Vaginal cream or tablets: Acceptable to use low-dose intravaginal estrogen for management of dyspareunia, recurrent lower urinary tract infections, and other vaginal symptoms
Growth hormone
Little effect on body composition; associated with edema, arthralgia, carpal tunnel syndrome, gynecomastia, impaired fasting glucose
Avoid except for patients diagnosed by evidence-based criteria with growth hormone deficiency due to an established etiology
Insulin, sliding scale (insulin regimens containing only short- or rapid-acting insulin dosed according to current blood glucose levels without concurrent use of basal or long-acting insulin)
Higher risk of hypoglycemia without improvement in glucose control regardless of care setting
Avoid sole use of short- or rapid-acting insulins dosed according to blood glucose levels in absence of basal or long-acting insulin; does not apply to titration of basal insulin or use of additional short- or rapid-acting insulin in conjunction with scheduled insulin (ie, correction insulin)
Megestrol
Minimal effect on weight; increases risk of thrombotic events and possibly death; avoid
Sulfonylureas, long duration (chlorpropamide, glimepiride, glyburide [also known as glibenclamide])
Chlorpropamide: Prolonged half-life; can cause prolonged hypoglycemia; causes syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion; avoid
Glyburide and glimepiride: Greater risk of severe prolonged hypoglycemia; avoid
Gastrointestinal therapy
Metoclopramide
Can cause extrapyramidal effects including tardive dyskinesia; risk may be greater in frail older adults; avoid unless for gastroparesis with duration of use not to exceed 12 weeks except in rare cases
Mineral oil, oral
Potential for aspiration; safer alternatives available; avoid
Proton-pump inhibitors
Risk of Clostridioides difficile infection and bone loss and fractures
Avoid scheduled use for > 8 weeks unless for high-risk patients (eg, oral corticosteroids or chronic NSAID use), erosive esophagitis, Barrett esophagitis, pathologic hypersecretory condition, or demonstrated need for maintenance treatment (eg, due to failure of drug discontinuation trial or H2 blockers)
Pain management
Meperidine
Not an effective oral analgesic in common dosages; may cause neurotoxicity; safer alternatives available; avoid
Non–COX-selective NSAIDs, oral (aspirin [> 325 mg/day], diclofenac, diflunisal, etodolac, fenoprofen, ibuprofen, ketoprofen, meclofenamate, mefenamic acid, meloxicam, nabumetone, naproxen, oxaprozin, piroxicam, sulindac, tolmetin)
Increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding and peptic ulcer disease in high-risk groups, including those aged > 75 or taking oral or parenteral corticosteroids, anticoagulants, or antiplatelet agents
Upper gastrointestinal ulcers, gross bleeding, or perforation occur in about 1% of patients treated for 3 to 6 months and in about 2 to 4% of patients treated for 1 year; these trends continue with longer duration of use
Avoid chronic use unless other alternatives are ineffective and patients are able to take a proton pump inhibitor or misoprostol (which reduce but do not eliminate risk)
Indomethacin
Ketorolac, includes parenteral
Increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding/peptic ulcer disease and acute kidney injury in older adults; avoid
Indomethacin: Increased risk of adverse CNS effects compared to other NSAIDs; avoid
Skeletal muscle relaxants (carisoprodol, chlorzoxazone, cyclobenzaprine, metaxalone, methocarbamol, orphenadrine)
Poorly tolerated because of anticholinergic effects; sedation; risk of fracture; effectiveness at dosages tolerated by older adults is questionable; avoid
Genitourinary
Desmopressin
High risk of hyponatremia; safer alternative treatments; avoid for treatment of nocturia or nocturnal polyuria
* These drugs are used infrequently.
CNS = central nervous system; NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.
Adapted from The American Geriatrics Society 2019 Beers Criteria Update Expert Panel: American Geriatrics Society updated Beers Criteria® for potentially inappropriate medication use in older adults. J Am Geriatr Soc 67(4):674-694, 2019. doi:10.1111/jgs.15767
Ліки, які слід вживати з обережністю у літніх людей (на основі критеріїв Бірса Американського геріатричного товариства 2019 року® Оновлення)
Drug
Reason for Caution
Aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer
Use with caution in patients ≥ 70 years
Risk of major bleeding from aspirin increases markedly in older age.
Dabigatran
Rivaroxaban
Use with caution for treatment if venous thromboembolism (VTE) or atrial fibrillation in patients ≥ 75 years
Greater risk of bleeding than warfarin in patients ≥ 75 year
Prasugrel
Use with caution in patients ≥ 75 years. Increased risk of bleeding; benefit may offset risk in highest-risk older adults (eg, those with previous myocardial infarction or diabetes mellitus)
Antipsychotics
Carbamazepine
Diuretics
Mirtazapine
Oxcarbazepine
Serotonin–norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs)
Tramadol
May worsen or cause syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion or hyponatremia
Monitor sodium level closely when starting or changing dosages
Dextromethorphan/quinidine
Limited efficacy in patients with behavioral symptoms of dementia (does not apply to treatment of pseudobulbar affect)
May increase risk of falls and concerns with clinically significant drug interactions
Trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole
Use with caution in patients on angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) and decreased creatinine clearance; may increase risk of hyperkalemia in these patients
Adapted from The American Geriatrics Society 2019 Beers Criteria Update Expert Panel: American Geriatrics Society updated Beers Criteria® for potentially inappropriate medication use in older adults. J Am Geriatr Soc 67(4):674-694, 2019. doi:10.1111/jgs.15767
Анальгетики
Oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are used by > 30% of people aged 65 to 89, and half of all NSAID prescriptions are for people > 60. Several NSAIDs are available without prescription.
Older adults may be prone to adverse effects of these drugs, and adverse effects may be more severe because of the following:
NSAIDs are highly lipid-soluble, and because adipose tissue usually increases with age, distribution of the drugs is more extensive.
Plasma protein is often decreased, resulting in higher levels of unbound drug and exaggerated pharmacologic effects for drugs that are highly protein-bound.
Renal function is reduced in many older adults, resulting in decreased renal clearance and higher drug levels.
Serious adverse effects include peptic ulceration and upper gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding; risk is increased when an NSAID is begun and when the dose is increased. Risk of upper GI bleeding increases when NSAIDs are given with corticosteroids, warfarin, direct oral anticoagulants, aspirin, or other antiplatelet drugs (eg, clopidogrel). NSAIDs may increase risk of cardiovascular events and can cause fluid retention and, sometimes, nephropathy.
NSAIDs can also increase blood pressure; this effect may be unrecognized and lead to intensification of antihypertensive treatment (a prescribing cascade). Thus, clinicians should keep this effect in mind when blood pressure increases in older adults and ask them about their use of NSAIDs, particularly over-the-counter NSAIDs.
Selective COX-2 (cyclooxygenase-2) inhibitors (coxibs) cause less GI irritation and platelet inhibition than other NSAIDs. Nonetheless, coxibs still have a risk of GI bleeding, especially for patients taking warfarin or aspirin (even at a low dose) and for those who have had GI events. Coxibs, as a class, appear to increase risk of cardiovascular events, but risk may vary by drug; they should be used cautiously. Coxibs have renal effects comparable to those of other NSAIDs.
Lower-risk alternatives (eg, acetaminophen, topical diclofenac gel) should be used when possible. If NSAIDs are used in older adults, the lowest effective dose should be used, and continued need should be reviewed frequently. If NSAIDs are used long-term, serum creatinine and blood pressure should be monitored closely, especially in patients with other risk factors (eg, heart failure, renal impairment, cirrhosis with ascites, volume depletion, diuretic use), and a gastroprotective drug (eg, proton-pump inhibitor or misoprostol) should be considered for concomitant use.
Антикоагулянти
Age may increase sensitivity to the anticoagulant effect of warfarin. Careful dosing and routine monitoring can largely overcome the increased risk of bleeding in older adults taking warfarin. Also, because drug interactions with warfarin are common, closer monitoring is necessary when new drugs are added or old ones are stopped; computerized drug interaction programs should be consulted if patients take multiple drugs. Patients should also be monitored for warfarin interactions with food, alcohol, and over-the-counter drugs and supplements. The newer anticoagulants (dabigatran, rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban) may be easier to dose and have fewer drug-drug interactions and food-drug interactions than warfarin. Compared to warfarin, the newer anticoagulants are as or more effective at reducing the risk of stroke and intracranial hemorrhage in patients with atrial fibrillation, but still increase the risk of bleeding in older adults, particularly those with impaired renal function.
Антидепресанти
Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) are effective but should rarely be used in older adults. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and mixed reuptake inhibitors, such as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), are as effective as TCAs and cause less toxicity; however, there are some concerns about some of these drugs (below). In addition, all SSRIs, SNRIs, and TCAs can increase the risk of falls and hyponatremia in older adults.
Paroxetine: This drug is more sedating than other SSRIs, has anticholinergic effects, and, like some other SSRIs, can inhibit hepatic cytochrome P-450 2D6 enzyme activity, possibly impairing the metabolism of several drugs, including tamoxifen, some antipsychotics, antiarrhythmics, and TCAs.
Citalopram and escitalopram: Doses in older adults should be limited to a maximum of 20 mg/day and 10 mg/day, respectively, because QT prolongation is a concern.
Venlafaxine and duloxetine: These drugs may increase blood pressure.
Mirtazapine: This drug can be sedating and may stimulate appetite/weight gain.
Sertraline: This drug confers the highest risk of diarrhea.
антигіперглікемічний
Doses of antihyperglycemics should be titrated carefully in patients with diabetes mellitus. Risk of hypoglycemia due to sulfonylureas may increase with age. As described in the table Potentially Inappropriate Drugs in Older Adults, chlorpropamide is not recommended in older adults because of the increased risk of hypoglycemia and of hyponatremia due to the syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH). Risk of hypoglycemia is also greater with glyburide and glimepiride than with other oral antihyperglycemics because renal clearance is reduced in older adults.
Metformin, a biguanide excreted by the kidneys, increases peripheral tissue sensitivity to insulin and can be effective given alone or with sulfonylureas. Risk of lactic acidosis, a rare but serious complication, increases with degree of renal impairment and with patient age. Symptomatic heart failure is a contraindication.
Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors (canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, and empagliflozin) can increase risk of urinary tract infections, fungal infections, and hypovolemia with orthostatic hypotension; they should be avoided in patients with impaired renal function.
антигіпертензивні препарати
In many older adults, lower starting doses of antihypertensives may be necessary to reduce risk of adverse effects; however, for most older adults with hypertension, achieving blood pressure goals requires standard doses and multidrug therapy. Initial treatment of hypertension in older adults typically involves a thiazide-type diuretic, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, angiotensin II receptor blocker, or dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker, depending on comorbidities. Beta-blockers should be reserved for those with heart disease or for rate control of atrial fibrillation. Short-acting nifedipine may increase mortality risk and should not be used. Sitting and standing blood pressure should be monitored, particularly when multiple antihypertensives are used, to check for orthostatic hypotension, which may increase risk of falls and fractures. Ambulatory or home blood pressure monitoring may also be more accurate in older adults than in-clinic blood pressures because many older adults suffer from white-coat syndrome (an increase in blood pressure while at a doctor's office) or masked hypertension (a decrease in blood pressure while at a doctor's office). Clinicians must balance the goals for blood pressure targets and risk of adverse effects in older adults (such as inducing orthostatic hypotension or increasing the risk for falls).
протипаркінсонічні препарати
Levodopa clearance is reduced in older adults, who are also more susceptible to the drug’s adverse effects, particularly orthostatic hypotension and confusion. Therefore, older adults should be given a lower starting dose of levodopa and carefully monitored for adverse effects. Patients who become confused while taking levodopa may also not tolerate dopamine agonists (eg, pramipexole, ropinirole). Because older adults with parkinsonism may also have concurrent cognitive symptoms, drugs with anticholinergic effects (eg, diphenydramine, trihexyphenidyl) should be avoided.
Антипсихотичні засоби
Antipsychotics should be used only for psychosis. In nonpsychotic, agitated patients, antipsychotics control symptoms only marginally better than placebo and can have severe adverse effects. In people with dementia, studies showed antipsychotics increased mortality and risk of stroke, leading the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue a black box warning on their use in such patients. Generally, dementia-related behavior problems (eg, wandering, yelling, uncooperativeness) do not respond to antipsychotics. Antipsychotics should not be used merely because a behavioral problem (eg, yelling, repeating phrases) is annoying to people other than the patient.
When an antipsychotic is used, the starting dose should be about one quarter the usual starting adult dose and should be increased gradually with frequent monitoring for response and adverse effects. Once the patient responds, the dose should be titrated down, if possible, to the lowest effective dose. The drug needs to be stopped if it is ineffective. Clinical trial data relating to dosing, efficacy, and safety of these drugs in older adults are limited.
Antipsychotics can reduce paranoia but may worsen confusion (see also Antipsychotic Drugs: Conventional antipsychotics). Older adults, especially women, are at increased risk of tardive dyskinesia, which is often irreversible. Sedation, orthostatic hypotension, anticholinergic effects, and akathisia (subjective motor restlessness) can occur in up to 20% of older adults taking an antipsychotic, and drug-induced parkinsonism can persist for up to 6 to 9 months after the drug is stopped.
Extrapyramidal dysfunction can develop even when 2nd-generation antipsychotics (eg, olanzapine, quetiapine, risperidone) are used, especially at higher doses. Risks and benefits of using an antipsychotic should be discussed with the patient or the person responsible for the patient's care. Antipsychotics should be considered for behavior problems only when nonpharmacologic options have failed and patients' behaviors pose a threat to themselves or others.
Анксіолітики та снодійні засоби
Treatable causes of insomnia should be sought and managed before using hypnotics. Nonpharmacologic measures, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, and sleep hygiene (eg, avoiding caffeinated beverages, limiting daytime napping, modifying bedtime) should be tried first. If they are ineffective, nonbenzodiazepine hypnotics (eg, zolpidem, eszopiclone, zaleplon) are options for short-term use. These drugs bind mainly to a benzodiazepine receptor subtype and disturb the sleep pattern less than benzodiazepines. They have a more rapid onset, fewer rebound effects, fewer next-day effects, and less potential for dependence, but lower doses are indicated for older adults. Nonbenzodiazepine hypnotics and short-, intermediate-, and long-acting benzodiazepines are associated with increased risk of cognitive impairment, delirium, falls, fractures, and motor vehicle crashes in older adults and should be avoided for the treatment of insomnia. Benzodiazepines may be appropriate for treatment of anxiety or panic attacks in older adults.
Duration of anxiolytic or hypnotic therapy should be limited if possible because tolerance and dependence may develop; withdrawal may lead to rebound anxiety or insomnia.
Antihistamines (eg, diphenhydramine, hydroxyzine) are not recommended as anxiolytics or hypnotics because they have anticholinergic effects, and tolerance to the sedative effects develops quickly.
Buspirone, a partial serotonin agonist, can be effective for general anxiety disorder; older adults tolerate doses up to 30 mg/day well. The slow onset of anxiolytic action (up to 2 to 3 weeks) can be a disadvantage in urgent cases.
Дигоксин
Digoxin, a cardiac glycoside, is used to increase the force of myocardial contractions and to treat supraventricular arrhythmias. However, it must be used with caution in older adults. In men with heart failure and a left ventricular ejection fraction of ≤ 45%, serum digoxin levels > 0.8 ng/mL (1.0 nmol/L) are associated with increased mortality risk. Adverse effects are typically related to its narrow therapeutic index. One study found digoxin to be beneficial in women when serum levels were 0.5 to 0.9 ng/mL (0.6 to 1.2 nmol/L) but possibly harmful when levels were ≥ 1.2 ng/mL (1.5 nmol/L). A number of factors increase the likelihood of digoxin toxicity in older adults. Renal impairment, temporary dehydration, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) use (all common among older adults) can reduce renal clearance of digoxin. Furthermore, digoxin clearance decreases an average of 50% in older adults with normal serum creatinine levels. Also, if lean body mass is reduced, as may occur with aging, volume of distribution for digoxin is reduced. Therefore, starting doses should be low (0.125 mg/day) and adjusted according to response and serum digoxin levels (normal range 0.8 to 2.0 ng/mL [1.0 to 2.6 nmol/L]). However, serum digoxin level does not always correlate with likelihood of toxicity. In addition, the American Geriatric Society Beers Criteria® suggest avoiding doses > 0.125 mg/day (1) and avoiding digoxin for first-line treatment of heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Діуретики
Lower doses of thiazide diuretics (eg, hydrochlorothiazide or chlorthalidone 12.5 to 25 mg) can effectively control hypertension in many older adults and have less risk of hypokalemia and hyperglycemia than other diuretics. Thus, potassium supplements may be required less often.
Potassium-sparing diuretics should be used with caution in older adults; the potassium level must be carefully monitored, particularly when these diuretics are given with angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers or when the patient has impaired kidney function.
Посилання
