Вплив старіння на реакцію на ліки

A drug is inappropriate if its potential for harm is greater than its potential for benefit. Inappropriate use of a drug may involve

Choice of an unsuitable drug, dose, frequency of dosing, or duration of therapy

Duplication of therapy

Failure to consider drug interactions and appropriate indications for a drug

Appropriate drugs that are mistakenly continued once an acute condition resolves (as may happen when patients move from one health care setting to another and the indication is not reevaluated)

Some classes of drugs are of special concern in older adults. Some drugs are so problematic that they should be avoided altogether in older adults, some should be avoided only in certain situations, and others can be used but with increased caution. The American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria® (see table Potentially Inappropriate Drugs in Older Adults) lists potentially inappropriate drugs for older adults by drug class; other similar lists are available (4). A list of some drug-therapy alternatives with supporting references is also available (5). Clinicians must weigh potential benefits and risks of therapy in each patient. The criteria do not apply to patients at the end-of-life, when drug therapy decisions are much different.

Despite dissemination and knowledge of the American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria® and other criteria, inappropriate drugs are still being prescribed for older adults; typically, about 20% of community-dwelling older adults receive at least one inappropriate drug. In such patients, risk of adverse effects is increased. In nursing home patients, inappropriate use also increases risk of hospitalization and death. In one study of hospitalized patients, 27.5% received an inappropriate drug.

Some inappropriate drugs (eg, diphenhydramine and oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs]) are available over-the-counter (OTC); thus, clinicians should specifically question patients about use of OTC drugs and discuss with patients the potential problems such drugs can cause.

Older adults are often prescribed drugs (typically, analgesics, proton pump inhibitors, or hypnotics) for minor symptoms (including adverse effects of other drugs) that may be better treated with nonpharmacologic therapies (eg, exercise, physical therapy, massage, dietary changes, cognitive-behavioral therapy) or by lowering the dose of the drug causing adverse effects. Initiating additional drugs is often inappropriate; benefit may be low, costs are increased, and the new drug may lead to additional toxicity.

Solving the problem of inappropriate drug use in older adults requires more than avoiding a short list of drugs and noting drug categories of concern. A patient’s entire drug regimen should also be assessed regularly to determine continued need for a drug, as well as potential benefit versus harm.