Доброякісна гіперплазія передміхурової залози (ДГПЗ)

Transrectal biopsy is usually done with ultrasound guidance (to minimize risk of infection) and is usually indicated only if there is suspicion of prostate cancer. Transrectal ultrasonography is an accurate way to measure prostate volume.

Clinical judgment must be used to evaluate the need for further testing. Contrast imaging studies (eg, CT, intravenous urography [IVU]) are rarely necessary unless the patient has had a urinary tract infection (UTI) with fever or obstructive symptoms have been severe and prolonged. Upper urinary tract abnormalities that usually result from bladder outlet obstruction include upward displacement of the terminal portions of the ureters (fish hooking), ureteral dilation, and hydronephrosis. If an upper tract imaging study is warranted due to pain or elevated serum creatinine level, ultrasonography may be preferred because it avoids radiation and IV contrast exposure.

Alternatively, men whose PSA levels warrant testing can undergo multiparametric MRI, which is more sensitive (although less specific) than transrectal biopsy. Restricting biopsies to areas found to be suspect on multiparametric MRI may reduce the number of prostate biopsies and diagnoses of clinically insignificant prostate cancers, as well as possibly increasing diagnoses of clinically significant prostate cancers (1).

Cystoscopy may help determine the optimal surgical approach and to rule out other obstructive causes such as strictures.