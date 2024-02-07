Обструктивні розлади стравоходу

Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania

Most esophageal obstruction develops slowly and is incomplete when patients first seek care, typically for difficulty swallowing solids. However, sometimes complete esophageal obstruction develops suddenly because of an impacted esophageal foreign body or food bolus.

(See also Overview of Esophageal and Swallowing Disorders.)

Obstruction may have intrinsic or extrinsic causes.

Intrinsic obstruction may be caused by

Extrinsic obstruction may be caused by compression resulting from

An enlarged left atrium

An aortic aneurysm

An aberrant subclavian artery (termed dysphagia lusoria)

A substernal thyroid gland

Cervical bony exostosis

A thoracic tumor

For evaluation of potential esophageal obstruction, see Dysphagia.

Treatment of obstruction is directed at the specific cause. Emergent upper endoscopy is essential for patients with complete obstruction.