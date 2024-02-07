skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Обструктивні розлади стравоходу

ЗаKristle Lee Lynch, MD, Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania
Переглянуто/перевірено лют. 2024

    Most esophageal obstruction develops slowly and is incomplete when patients first seek care, typically for difficulty swallowing solids. However, sometimes complete esophageal obstruction develops suddenly because of an impacted esophageal foreign body or food bolus.

    (See also Overview of Esophageal and Swallowing Disorders.)

    Obstruction may have intrinsic or extrinsic causes.

    Intrinsic obstruction may be caused by

    Extrinsic obstruction may be caused by compression resulting from

    For evaluation of potential esophageal obstruction, see Dysphagia.

    Treatment of obstruction is directed at the specific cause. Emergent upper endoscopy is essential for patients with complete obstruction.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.