Захворювання аденоїдів

Flexible nasopharyngoscopy

Adenoid hypertrophy is suspected in children and adolescents with characteristic symptoms, persistent middle ear effusions, or recurrent acute otitis media or rhinosinusitis. Similar symptoms and signs in a male adolescent may result from a juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma.

Children with velopharyngeal insufficiency (eg, due to velocardiofacial syndrome) may have hypernasal speech (ie, sounding as if too much air escapes through the nose) that must be differentiated from the hyponasal speech (ie, as with a congested nose) of adenoid hypertrophy.

Збільшені аденоїди (рентгенографія) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

The standard for office assessment of the nasopharynx is flexible nasopharyngoscopy. Sleep tape recording, often used to document snoring, is not as accurate or specific. A sleep study may help define the severity of any sleep disturbance due to chronic obstruction.

Lateral x-ray imaging is a useful alternative to assess adenoid size, especially when a child cannot tolerate an endoscopic examination. CT or MRI may be considered in children when the index of suspicion for angiofibroma or cancer is high.