Вступ до розділу «Захворювання середнього вуха та барабанної перетинки»

Middle ear disorders may be secondary to infection, eustachian tube obstruction, or trauma. Information about objects placed in the ear and symptoms such as rhinorrhea, nasal obstruction, sore throat, upper respiratory infection, allergies, headache, systemic symptoms, and fever aid in making a diagnosis. The appearance of the external auditory canal and tympanic membrane often yields a diagnosis. The nose, nasopharynx, and oropharynx are examined for signs of infection and allergy and for evidence of tumors.
Middle ear function is evaluated using pneumatic otoscopy, the Weber and Rinne tuning fork tests, tympanometry, and other audiologic tests.
(See also Otic Tumors.)
Барабанна перетинка правого вуха (А); барабанна порожнина з видаленою барабанною перетинкою (B)