Закладеність носа і ринорея

The most common causes (see table Some Causes of Nasal Congestion and Rhinorrhea) are

Таблиця Деякі причини закладеності носа і ринореї Таблиця

Dry air may provoke congestion. Acute sinusitis is slightly less common, and a nasal foreign body is unusual (and occurs predominantly in children).

Patients who use topical decongestants for > 3 to 5 days often experience significant rebound congestion when the effects of the decongestants wear off, causing them to continue using the decongestant in a vicious circle of persistent, worsening congestion. This situation (rhinitis medicamentosa) may persist for some time and may be misinterpreted as a continuation of the original problem rather than a consequence of treatment.