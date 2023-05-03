Закладеність носа і ринорея

Nasal congestion and rhinorrhea (runny nose) are extremely common problems that commonly occur together but occasionally occur alone.
Etiology of Nasal Congestion and Rhinorrhea
The most common causes (see table Some Causes of Nasal Congestion and Rhinorrhea) are
Деякі причини закладеності носа і ринореї
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Mucopurulent discharge, often unilateral
Red mucosa
Sometimes a foul or metallic taste, focal facial pain or headache (often positional), and erythema or tenderness over the maxillary or frontal sinus
Usually clinical examination alone
CT considered in patients with diabetes, immunocompromise, or signs of serious illness
Watery discharge; sneezing; watery, itchy eyes; pale, boggy nasal mucosa
Symptoms often seasonal or with exposure to possible triggers
Clinical examination alone
Decongestant overuse
Rebound congestion as decongestant wears off
Pale, markedly swollen mucosa
Clinical examination alone
Unilateral, foul-smelling (sometimes blood-tinged) discharge in a child
Clinical examination alone
Recurrent watery discharge; sneezing; red, swollen mucosa
No identifiable triggers
Clinical examination alone
Watery to mucoid discharge; accompanied by sore throat, malaise, erythematous nasal mucosa
Clinical examination alone
* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.
CT = computed tomography; URI = upper respiratory infection
Dry air may provoke congestion. Acute sinusitis is slightly less common, and a nasal foreign body is unusual (and occurs predominantly in children).
Patients who use topical decongestants for > 3 to 5 days often experience significant rebound congestion when the effects of the decongestants wear off, causing them to continue using the decongestant in a vicious circle of persistent, worsening congestion. This situation (rhinitis medicamentosa) may persist for some time and may be misinterpreted as a continuation of the original problem rather than a consequence of treatment.
Evaluation of Nasal Congestion and Rhinorrhea
Історія
History of present illness should determine the nature of the discharge (eg, watery, mucoid, purulent, bloody) and whether discharge is chronic or recurrent. If recurrent, any relation to patient location, season, and exposure to potential triggering allergens (numerous) should be determined. A unilateral, clear, watery discharge, particularly after head trauma, can indicate a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak. CSF discharge can also occur spontaneously in women who are in their 40s and have obesity, secondary to idiopathic intracranial hypertension.
Review of systems should seek symptoms of possible causes, including fever and facial pain (sinusitis); watery, itchy eyes (allergies); and sore throat, malaise, fever, and cough (viral upper respiratory infection [URI]).
Past medical history should seek known allergies and existence of diabetes or immunocompromise. Drug (prescription, over-the-counter, illicit) history should include asking specifically about topical decongestant use.
Фізикальне обстеження
Vital signs are reviewed for fever.
Examination focuses on the nose and area over the sinuses. The face is inspected for focal erythema over the frontal and maxillary sinuses; these areas are also palpated for tenderness. Nasal mucosa is inspected for color (eg, red or pale), swelling, color and nature of discharge, and, particularly in children, the presence of a foreign body.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings in patients with nasal congestion or rhinorrhea are of particular concern:
Unilateral discharge, particularly if purulent or bloody
Facial pain, tenderness, or both
Інтерпретація результатів
Symptoms and examination are often enough to suggest a diagnosis (see table Some Causes of Nasal Congestion and Rhinorrhea).
In children, unilateral foul-smelling discharge suggests a nasal foreign body. If no foreign body is seen, sinusitis is suspected when purulent rhinorrhea persists for > 10 days along with fatigue and cough.
Дослідження
Testing is generally not indicated for acute nasal symptoms unless invasive sinusitis is suspected in a diabetic or immunocompromised patient; these patients usually require CT.
If a CSF leak is suspected, a sample of the discharge should be tested for the presence of beta-2 transferrin, which is highly specific for CSF.
Treatment of Nasal Congestion and Rhinorrhea
Specific conditions are treated. Topical or oral decongestants can relieve congestion. Topical decongestants include oxymetazoline, 2 sprays in each nostril once or twice a day for 3 days. Oral decongestants include pseudoephedrine 60 mg twice a day. Prolonged use of topical decongestants can cause rebound congestion, and prolonged use of oral decongestants can increase blood pressure and heart rate. Both should be avoided.
Viral rhinorrhea can be treated with first-generation oral antihistamines (eg, diphenhydramine 25 to 50 mg orally twice a day), which are recommended because of their anticholinergic properties unrelated to their H2-blocking properties.
Allergic congestion and rhinorrhea can be treated with antihistamines; in such cases, nonanticholinergic antihistamines (eg, fexofenadine 60 mg orally twice a day) as needed are used because they have fewer adverse effects. Nasal corticosteroids (eg, mometasone 2 sprays in each nostril daily) also help relieve symptoms.
Antihistamines and decongestants are not recommended for children < 6 years.
Geriatrics Essentials: Nasal Congestion and Rhinorrhea
Antihistamines, particularly first-generation antihistamines such as diphenhydramine, can have sedating and anticholinergic effects, and a decreased dosage should be used in older people. Similarly, sympathomimetics should be used with the lowest dosage that is clinically effective.
Ключові моменти
Most nasal congestion and rhinorrhea are caused by URIs or allergies.
Consider a foreign body in children.
Also consider rebound congestion due to topical decongestant overuse.