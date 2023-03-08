Як виконувати зеркальну ларингоскопію

Laryngoscopy may be indicated to evaluate

Chronic cough

Dysphagia

Odynophagia

Hoarseness or change in voice

Dysphonia

Chronic throat pain

Sensation of a lump or foreign body in the throat

Symptoms of aspiration

Sometimes hemoptysis

In particular, patients at high risk of head and neck cancer (eg, heavy smokers or alcohol users) may benefit from laryngoscopy, especially if they have had hoarseness, sore throat, or ear pain for > 2 weeks.

Laryngoscopy also may be useful to evaluate the airway prior to orotracheal intubation.