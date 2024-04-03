Spontaneous (ie, nontraumatic) lip swelling is usually painless. Itching may or may not be present. Cheilitis sometimes causes lip swelling, but patients typically present because of the painful inflammation and lesions.

By itself, lip swelling is not dangerous. However, when lip swelling is caused by angioedema, concurrent swelling in the oropharynx and/or lower airways can be fatal.

Lip swelling may be acute or chronic.

Acute lip swelling may be caused by

Спадковий ангіоневротичний набряк Сховати деталі This photo shows acute swelling of the lips in a patient with hereditary C1 inhibitor deficiency. By permission of the publisher. From Joe E, Soter N. In Current Dermatologic Diagnosis and Treatment, edited by I Freedberg, IM Freedberg, and MR Sanchez. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2001.

Ангіоневротичний набряк губ Сховати деталі Angioedema of the lips can be asymmetric, as shown in this photo. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Chronic lip swelling may occur with

Acromegaly (often with coarsened facial features and/or enlarged tongue)

Hypothyroidism (often with facial puffiness and/or enlarged tongue)

Rare causes of chronic lip swelling include ongoing exposure to an unsuspected allergen, cheilitis granulomatosa, and Crohn disease.

The first step in evaluation is to assess airway patency and establish and control the airway if necessary. Diagnostic inquiry focuses on potential causative exposures and underlying diseases.

Treatment includes elimination of identified causes and treatment of causative diseases. Corticosteroid ointment or antihistamines (eg, diphenhydramine) may be used for allergic lip swelling. Surgical removal of chronic excess lip tissue may have cosmetic benefit.