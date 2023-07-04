Як виконувати катетеризацію периферичної вени

Keeping the needle tip motionless within the lumen, carefully lower the angiocatheter to better align it with the vein, and advance it an additional 1 to 2 mm, to ensure that the tip of the plastic catheter also has entered the vein. This step is done because the needle tip slightly precedes the catheter tip.

Hold the needle steady and slide the entire length of the plastic catheter over the needle and into the vein. The catheter should slide easily and painlessly. Remove the needle.

If resistance or pain occurs, assume that the catheter is not in the vein. In most cases, you will need to stop the attempt and start over at a new site. Holding the catheter hub motionless, remove the needle and then slowly and gradually withdraw the catheter while watching the hub. If blood flows from the hub, stop withdrawing the catheter and try again to advance it. If no blood appears, continue to slowly withdraw the catheter. When the catheter has been removed, apply a dressing over the area with gentle pressure.

Occasionally, the catheter is in the lumen of the vein but cannot be advanced because it is pushing against a valve or a sharp turn in the vein. To help the catheter pass through a valve, advance the catheter while flushing it with fluid from a syringe or from the IV tubing. To help the catheter negotiate a tortuous vein, manually apply gentle distal traction to the vein to straighten it, and then try to advance the catheter.