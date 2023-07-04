Як виконувати катетеризацію периферичної вени під ультразвуковим контролем

Check that the ultrasound machine is configured and functioning correctly: Set the machine to 2-D mode or B mode and ready to acquire appropriate imaging documentation as per institution protocols. Ensure that the screen image correlates with the spatial orientation of the probe as you are holding and moving it. This almost always means orienting the probe marker to the left of the operator, not patient. The side-mark on the probe corresponds to the marker dot/symbol on the ultrasound screen. Adjust the screen settings and probe position if needed to attain an accurate left-right orientation.

Place a tourniquet proximal to a prospective insertion site and do a preliminary, nonsterile ultrasound inspection to identify a suitable vein. A preferred vein segment is straight, wide, relatively close to the surface, and distinct from any nearby artery.

Use a transverse (cross-sectional, short-axis) view, and adjust the gain on the console so that the blood vessels are anechoic (appear black on the ultrasound screen) and the surrounding tissues are gray. Set maximum depth at the surface of a bone, so as to view the entire field. Slowly slide the probe from proximal to distal along the veins, and adjust/rotate the probe so that the vein is under the center of the probe. Adjust maximum depth to roughly twice the distance from the surface to the candidate vein.

After identifying a suitable cannulation site, remove the tourniquet.

Generally, veins are larger, thin-walled, and ovoid (rather than thick-walled and round) and are more easily compressed (ie, by pressing with the probe) than arteries. Press lightly to avoid distorting or hiding the venous lumen.

Venous thrombosis disqualifies the vein for cannulation; it may appear as an echogenicity (gray irregularity) in the lumen but often is diagnosed because the thrombosed vein is incompressible.