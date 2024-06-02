Синдроми вкороченого інтервалу QT

The short QT interval syndromes (SQTS) are extremely rare congenital or very rarely acquired disorders of cardiac ion channel function or regulation that shorten ventricular myocyte action potential duration as reflected by shortening of the rate-corrected QT interval on the ECG.

(See also Overview of Arrhythmias and Overview of Channelopathies.)

The cardiac ion channel dysfunction may involve

Gain of function of repolarizing potassium current channels

Loss of function of depolarizing sodium or depolarizing calcium current channels

Loss of function of the Cl-/HCO 3 - exchanger

Note that the changes in gain of function of repolarizing potassium current channels or loss of function of depolarizing sodium or depolarizing calcium current channels are the opposite of those occurring in long QT interval syndrome.

The resultant shortening of the action potential duration is most marked in the ventricular epicardium and may lead to polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (VT) or ventricular fibrillation (VF) often leading to sudden death. The likelihood of ventricular tachyarrhythmias increases with the degree of rate-corrected QT interval (QTc) shortening. Some patients with SQTS are also prone to atrial fibrillation. An overlap syndrome with the early repolarization syndrome has been reported.

Short QT interval syndromes are classified based on the specific gene that has mutated. The most common abnormal genes include KCNH2, KCNQ1, KCNJ2, and SLC4A3.

Patients are asymptomatic unless atrial fibrillation or VT/VF occurs, which may cause palpitations, near syncope, syncope, or cardiac arrest.