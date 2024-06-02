Синдроми вкороченого інтервалу QT

The short QT interval syndromes (SQTS) are extremely rare congenital or very rarely acquired disorders of cardiac ion channel function or regulation that shorten ventricular myocyte action potential duration as reflected by shortening of the rate-corrected QT interval on the ECG.
(See also Overview of Arrhythmias and Overview of Channelopathies.)
The cardiac ion channel dysfunction may involve
Gain of function of repolarizing potassium current channels
Loss of function of depolarizing sodium or depolarizing calcium current channels
Loss of function of the Cl-/HCO3- exchanger
Note that the changes in gain of function of repolarizing potassium current channels or loss of function of depolarizing sodium or depolarizing calcium current channels are the opposite of those occurring in long QT interval syndrome.
The resultant shortening of the action potential duration is most marked in the ventricular epicardium and may lead to polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (VT) or ventricular fibrillation (VF) often leading to sudden death. The likelihood of ventricular tachyarrhythmias increases with the degree of rate-corrected QT interval (QTc) shortening. Some patients with SQTS are also prone to atrial fibrillation. An overlap syndrome with the early repolarization syndrome has been reported.
Short QT interval syndromes are classified based on the specific gene that has mutated. The most common abnormal genes include KCNH2, KCNQ1, KCNJ2, and SLC4A3.
Patients are asymptomatic unless atrial fibrillation or VT/VF occurs, which may cause palpitations, near syncope, syncope, or cardiac arrest.
Diagnosis of Short QT Interval Syndromes
Specific clinical and electrocardiographic criteria
Genetic testing
Screening of first-degree family members
Diagnosis should be considered in patients with unexplained cardiac arrest or syncope or a family history of such when the affected people do not have structural heart disease. It should also be considered in people who are discovered to have a short QT interval when ECG is done for other reasons.
Diagnosis is by ECG showing shortening of the QTc. The degree of shortening of the QTc required is debated but ranges from < 0.30 second to ≤ 0.36 second; the longer durations may be more appropriate when patients or family members have a known mutation, documented VT/VF, or unexplained cardiac arrest (1). The 2017 American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology/Heart Rhythm Society Guidelines use ≤ 0.34 second (2). This criterion is met by approximately 5/10,000 persons < 21 years of age (3). Genetic testing has a low yield (approximately 20%) (4). Diagnostic criteria have been proposed (1, 5). Additional testing may include ambulatory cardiac rhythm monitoring and cardiac imaging.
First-degree family members of patients should have clinical evaluation (ie, to detect symptoms suggestive of arrhythmia) and ECG. Genetic testing of family members is done when the patient has an identified mutation.
Довідкові матеріали щодо діагностики
Treatment of Short QT Interval Syndromes
Treatment of any VT/VF
Sometimes quinidine
Usually an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD)
Treatment with quinidine (which prolongs the QT interval) has been proposed, but most patients who have symptoms receive an ICD (1). Expert consensus is that an ICD may be considered for asymptomatic patients with a family history of sudden death (1, 2).
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
