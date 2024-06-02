Кардіоміопатія, спричинена мутацією гену ламіну A/C (кардіоламінопатія)

Moderation of physical activity

Usually an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD)

Sometimes antiarrhythmic medication therapy

Heart failure therapy (including transplantation) as required

Treatment focuses on prevention of sudden death and prevention of symptomatic ventricular tachyarrhythmias.

Patients should avoid athletic exertion because such activities may hasten the progression of the cardiomyopathy and may foster life-threatening arrhythmias.

The 5-year risk of a first episode of life-threatening arrhythmia ranges from approximately 4% to 50% depending on sex, non-missense LMNA mutation, AV block (first-degree or higher degrees), nonsustained ventricular tachycardia, and left ventricular ejection fraction. An online risk calculator for patients who have not yet had a life-threatening arrhythmia is available (1).

Because of a high risk of sudden death, an ICD is typically implanted earlier in the course of illness in patients with lamin A/C cardiomyopathies than in others with dilated cardiomyopathy (see table Indications for an ICD). Established indications for ICD use include patients with (2)

Dilated cardiomyopathy plus left ventricular ejection fraction of < 35%

Sustained ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation

Resuscitated cardiac arrest

Placement of an ICD may also be useful (class IIa recommendation) for patients with lamin A/C cardiomyopathy who have (2)

Unexplained syncope

An independent indication for a permanent pacemaker

≥ 2 other risk factors for sudden death (intermediate left ventricular ejection fraction in the range of 35% to 44%, male sex, nonsustained ventricular tachycardia)

A beta-blocker should be used in most patients but may increase the possibility of AV block.

Antiarrhythmic pharmacotherapy with a class III medication , particularly sotalol or amiodarone, may reduce symptomatic ventricular tachyarrhythmias but is not a substitute for an ICD. However, these medications may benefit patients who have frequent appropriate ICD discharges despite adequate beta-blocker therapy.

Standard measures for treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy are used as required.