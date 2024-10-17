ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Trimethoprim na Sulfamethoxazole

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

Trimethoprim*

Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX)

Infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Chronic infection of the prostate (prostatitis)

Bladder infections in women

Prevention of recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women and children

Intestinal infections due to various bacteria, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli)

Treatment and prevention of pneumonia due to Pneumocystis jirovecii (a fungus)

Trimethoprim alone: Chronic prostatitis and prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections in people who are allergic to sulfonamides

Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Allergic reactions (including rashes)

Crystals in urine (rare)

A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts

Sensitivity to sunlight

Possibly increased tendency to bleed if used with warfarin

Kidney failure in people who have kidneys that are not functioning well

* Trimethoprim has side effects similar to those of sulfamethoxazole, but they are less common.

