Trimethoprim na Sulfamethoxazole
Medication
Common Uses
Some Potential Side Effects
Trimethoprim*
Trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (TMP/SMX)
Infections caused by susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Chronic infection of the prostate (prostatitis)
Bladder infections in women
Prevention of recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women and children
Intestinal infections due to various bacteria, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli)
Treatment and prevention of pneumonia due to Pneumocystis jirovecii (a fungus)
Trimethoprim alone: Chronic prostatitis and prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections in people who are allergic to sulfonamides
Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea
Allergic reactions (including rashes)
Crystals in urine (rare)
A decrease in white blood cell and platelet counts
Sensitivity to sunlight
Possibly increased tendency to bleed if used with warfarin
Kidney failure in people who have kidneys that are not functioning well
* Trimethoprim has side effects similar to those of sulfamethoxazole, but they are less common.