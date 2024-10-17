Baadhi ya Visababishaji vya Uke Kuwasha au Kutoa Uchafu
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
During the childbearing years
A thin, yellow-green or gray frothy discharge with a fishy odor
Sometimes vaginal or vulvar irritation
Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge
Irritation, itching, redness, and swelling of the vulva or vagina
A thick, white, curd-like vaginal discharge
Sometimes worsening of symptoms after intercourse and before menstrual periods
Sometimes diabetes or recent use of antibiotics
Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge
Trichomoniasis (an infection caused by protozoa)
A yellow-green, frothy discharge (often in large amounts) with a fishy odor
Irritation, redness, and swelling of the vulva or vagina
Sometimes pain during sexual intercourse or urination
Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge
Pelvic or abdominal pain
A yellow-green discharge that sometimes has a foul odor
Sometimes pain during sexual intercourse or urination
Sometimes fever or chills
Tests to detect sexually transmitted infections using a sample from the urine, vagina, or cervix
Sometimes pelvic ultrasound
A foreign object (such as a forgotten tampon) in the vagina
A discharge (often in large amounts) with a foul odor
A doctor's evaluation
After menopause
Thinning of the tissue of the vagina
A scant white or pale yellow discharge, sometimes with blood
Vaginal dryness and/or pain during sexual intercourse
Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge
At any age
Chemical irritation (such as that due to soaps, bubble baths, feminine hygiene sprays, or vaginal creams)
Irritation, itching, redness, and swelling of the vulva or vagina
A doctor's evaluation
An abnormal connection (fistula) between the intestine and genital tract, which may result from
A discharge with a foul odor
Presence of stool or urine in the vagina or in the vaginal discharge
A doctor's evaluation
Inflammation due to
Recent treatment of a disorder affecting the pelvis
A scant white or pale yellow discharge
Sometimes pain during sexual intercourse
Sometimes itching, redness, burning pain, and mild bleeding
A doctor's evaluation
Usually examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge
Skin disorders such as psoriasis, lichen sclerosus, lichen simplex chronicus, and lichen planus (due to an autoimmune reaction, when the body attacks its own tissues)
Rashes, itching, or other symptoms, depending on the disorder
Usually a doctor's evaluation alone
Sometime a biopsy
Irritation caused by urine or stool
Limited mobility due to injury or illness, sometimes bedbound
General redness in the area around the genitals and anus
A doctor's evaluation
*Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.