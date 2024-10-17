Baadhi ya Visababishaji na Sifa za Kuvimba Wakati wa Ujauzito Uliochelewa
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach†
Normal (physiologic) edema
Painless swelling (edema) in both legs
A doctor’s examination
High blood pressure (140/90 mm Hg or higher)
Swelling in both feet and ankles and sometimes in the face and/or hands
Sometimes, severe persistent headache, confusion, problems with vision, severe upper abdominal pain, or difficulty breathing
If very severe, seizures may occur
Sometimes risk factors for preeclampsia
Measurement of blood pressure
Measurement of protein in the urine
Blood tests to check liver and kidney function and a complete blood count
Swelling and pain in only one leg or calf
Often tenderness, redness, and warmth in the affected area
If a blood clot travels to the lungs and blocks a blood vessel there (causing pulmonary embolism), chest pain and difficulty breathing
Sometimes risk factors for deep vein thrombosis
Ultrasonography of the affected leg to check for a blockage in the veins
Sometimes a blood test to measure a substance released from blood clots (called D-dimer)
If the woman has chest pain and difficulty breathing, sometimes CT of the chest or ventilation/perfusion (nuclear imaging test) lung scan
Swelling in both legs
Shortness of breath and fatigue
Difficulty laying flat
Chest x-ray
Electrocardiography
Echocardiography
Blood tests that measure stretch in the heart
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† In pregnant women with concerning symptoms, the doctor assesses maternal vital signs, does a physical examination, and evaluates the status of the fetus with a fetal heart rate monitor or ultrasound.