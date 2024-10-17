Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Dalili Zinazohusiana na Gesi
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Belching
Air swallowing
People with or without awareness of swallowing air
Sometimes in people who smoke or chew gum excessively
Sometimes in people who have esophageal reflux or ill-fitting dentures
A doctor’s examination
Gas from carbonated beverages
Beverage consumption usually obvious based on person’s history
A doctor’s examination
Distention or bloating
Air swallowing
See Belching, above
A doctor’s examination
Abdominal pain related to defecation, associated with a change in the frequency or consistency of stool, or both
No warning signs
Typically begins during adolescence and the 20s
A doctor’s examination
Examination of stool
Blood tests
Poor emptying of the stomach (gastroparesis), usually due to other disorders such as diabetes, connective tissue disorders, or neurologic disorders
Nausea, abdominal pain, and sometimes vomiting
Early fullness (satiety)
Sometimes in people known to have a disorder that causes it
Sometimes in people taking medications with anticholinergic effects
Upper endoscopy‡ and/or nuclear scanning that evaluates stomach emptying
If a medication cause is suspected, stopping the medication to see whether symptoms go away
Long-standing symptoms, particularly in young women
In people who are thin but still very concerned about excess body weight
A doctor’s examination
Chronic constipation
A long history of hard, infrequent bowel movements
A doctor’s examination
Pressure measurements of the anus and rectum (anorectal manometry)
Cancer (rarely) of the ovary or large intestine
New, persistent bloating in middle-aged or older adults
For colon cancer, sometimes blood in stool (blood may be visible or detected during a doctor's examination)
If ovarian cancer is suspected, ultrasonography of the pelvis
If colon cancer is suspected, colonoscopy
Passing of gas (flatulence)
Foods, including beans, dairy products, vegetables (such as onions, celery, carrots, or Brussels sprouts), fruits (such as raisins, bananas, apricots, and dates or apple, pear, or prune juice), and foods containing fructose (such as cola sodas, honey, or nuts), prunes, or waffle or maple syrup, or complex carbohydrates (such as pretzels, bagels, or wheat germ)
Symptoms that develop mainly when food that can cause gas is consumed
A doctor’s examination
Elimination of the suspected food from diet to see whether symptoms go away
Bloating, cramps, and diarrhea after consuming milk products
A breath test to detect hydrogen, indicating undigested food
Light-colored, soft, bulky, and unusually foul-smelling stools that may appear oily
Weakness, loss of appetite, and diarrhea
Often begins in childhood but may occur later
Blood tests to measure antibodies produced when people with celiac disease eat foods containing gluten and biopsy of the upper small intestine
Light-colored, soft, bulky, and unusually foul-smelling stools that may appear oily
Nausea, loss of appetite, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and weight loss
Blood tests and biopsy of the small intestine
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Doctors usually do a urine pregnancy test for all girls and women of childbearing age.
‡ Upper endoscopy is examination of the esophagus, stomach, and the first segment of the small intestine (duodenum) using a flexible viewing tube called an endoscope.