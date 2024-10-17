Dawa Zinazotumika Kutibu Baridi Yabisi ya Rumatoidi
Medication
Some Side Effects
Conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs)
Hydroxychloroquine
Usually mild dermatitis (rash) and skin discoloration (may be sensitive to sunlight)
Muscle aches or weakness
Rarely, cardiomyopathy
Eye problems
Leflunomide
Rashes
Liver disease
Damage to nerves (neuropathy)
Diarrhea
Hair loss
Birth defects
Methotrexate
Liver disease
Lung inflammation
Nausea
Mouth sores
Decreased sperm numbers and fertility in men
Hair loss
Birth defects and increased risk of miscarriage
Sulfasalazine
Stomach problems
Neutropenia* (usually only when treatment begins)
Breakdown of red blood cells (hemolysis)
Liver problems
Rashes
Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors
Tofacitinib
Baricitinib
Upadacitinib
Risk of infection, particularly reactivation of chickenpox and shingles
Skin cancers other than melanoma
High cholesterol levels (hypercholesterolemia)
Major cardiovascular events (for example, heart attack, stroke)
Lung cancer
Venous thromboembolism (for example, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism)
Adalimumab
Certolizumab pegol
Etanercept
Golimumab
Infliximab
Potential risk of reactivation of latent infection (particularly tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and fungal infections)
Skin cancers other than melanoma
Occasionally systemic lupus erythematosus
Demyelinating neurologic disorders (such as Guillain-Barré syndrome or multiple sclerosis)
Heart failure worsening
Abatacept
Lung problems
Increased susceptibility to infection
Headache
Upper respiratory infection
Sore throat
Nausea
Anakinra
Pain, redness, and itching at injection site
Increased risk of infection
Neutropenia*
Rituximab
When the medication is being given:
After the medication is given:
Tocilizumab
Sarilumab
Neutropenia* (too few infection-fighting white blood cells)
Suppression of platelet production in the bone marrow, sometimes with increased susceptibility to bleeding
Increase of liver enzymes
Rarely perforation of the intestine
Dyslipidemia (particularly elevated low-density lipoproteins [LDL])
Prednisone
Prednisolone
Numerous side effects throughout the body with long-term use:
Corticosteroids, intra-articular injections
Methylprednisolone acetate
Triamcinolone acetonide
Triamcinolone hexacetonide
Rarely infection at the injection site or within the joint
Weakening and discoloration of the skin at injection site
Diclofenac
Ibuprofen
Naproxen
Many others
Upset stomach
Increased blood pressure
Kidney problems
Possible increased risk of heart attack and stroke
Possible increased risk of bruising and bleeding
Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors (coxibs), such as celecoxib
Kidney problems
Increased blood pressure
Slightly less risk of stomach ulcer and bleeding than with other NSAIDs
Possible increased risk of heart attack and stroke
* Suppression of blood cell production in the bone marrow can lead to decreased numbers of infection-fighting white blood cells called neutrophils, increasing susceptibility to infection.